Red Bull Driftbrothers Eli and Joe Hountondji are at it again. After building a wicked M4 smoke machine with four-digit horsepower, their next project car is based on the M2. It’s shaping up to be a radical take on the M division’s smallest model, though the M4 certainly didn’t go unnoticed either.

Although the car is clearly still a work in progress, one detail stands out: the quad exhaust mounted just below the roof. It’s positioned in the same spot as on the M4, where the twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine was tuned to 1,025 hp and 1,285 Nm (948 lb-ft). The M2 uses the same inline-six in stock form, but who knows how much power the Red Bull Driftbrothers are extracting this time around.

The stripped-down M2 is missing most of its body panels, with only the roof and rear fenders still in place. We imagine the finished car will feature an outrageous body kit to fill in the gaps. From what we can see, the interior has a full roll cage and room for just one seat. As if it weren’t already obvious from the video that this isn’t a standard G87, the description spells it out, presumably for legal reasons:

“The vehicles shown do not correspond to the standard BMW M series vehicles. They have been significantly modified and equipped with accessories from third-party suppliers and/or custom-built components, for which BMW accepts no responsibility for their properties or use.”

Given its smaller size compared to the M4, we reckon the M2 should prove to be an even better base for a wild drift machine tamed by Eli and Joe Hountondji. It’s clear the team needs more time to finish the build, but the result will be nothing short of spectacular. Although an xDrive version is reportedly coming next year, it makes more sense to stick with the RWD model for tail-happy shenanigans.