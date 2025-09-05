By now, you probably already know that BMW has said goodbye to the iDrive controller. At our exclusive look at the iDrive X and the iX3 back in July, the question came up. “Was there consideration around keeping the rotary controller?” Our Panoramic Vision display expert, who at the time was still showing us around the system, didn’t drop a beat. In their eyes, the haptic controls on the steering wheel completely replaced the iDrive controller. This seemed like an oversimplification; after all, the iDrive controller has made its way into almost every single BMW made since its debut all the way back in 2001. Thankfully, though, BMW seems to have really thought this one through. Our guide came forth with an outpouring of reasons why abandoning the scroll wheel simply made sense.

The Real Reasons the iDrive Controller Is Out

The first reason cited was one we were already familiar with. “We know that there are a lot of markets where they did not use, or did not like, the iDrive controller,” the expert said. They clarified to say that even in markets where it was used on occasion, it was typically only when parked. “We wanted something that they could use while driving,” they continued, “and putting it on the steering wheel is ideal in that case.” We’ll admit: mostly sound logic. So, count two reasons for the controller leaving: most won’t miss it, and the steering wheel is a more logical place for it.

There are, as it turns out, several other compelling reasons BMW lost the knob. For one, iX3 and iDrive X cars offer enhanced voice commands. So, you retain the ability to access menus via a variety of different ways if you’re truly opposed to using (or unable to use) the touchscreen. Ah yes, then there’s the screen. “For an iDrive controller, everything needed to be in a list,” our expert claims. “Now, we are much more flexible.” We agree there, too. While iDrive X still utilizes a lot of lists (which is fine), it’s generally more intuitively laid out than a system designed with the iDrive controller in mind.

One more benefit to losing the iDrive controller: ergonomics. Eliminating the controller (and maybe a button or two) completely opens up the cockpit. Reaching the display isn’t a stretch (pun intended). Drivers can reach it essentially by just extending your hand from the steering wheel. Thanks to this repositioning and a design that prioritized touch, voice, and steering wheel commands from the ground-up, we don’t think we’ll yearn much for the missing knob. Unless you catch us on a particularly nostalgic day. But then, we suppose BMW hardly designed the Neue Klasse for the nostalgic types.

