For decades, BMW and Audi watched from the sidelines while Mercedes basically printed money with the G-Class. Land Rover has also enjoyed immense success with the Defender. However, it wasn’t until a few years ago that the British off-roader ventured into luxury territory. Better late than never, the two notable absentees from this niche are now laying the groundwork to launch their own posh, go-anywhere SUVs.

BMW is developing a “G74” model for 2029 with true off-road chops. It’s expected to come in both plug-in hybrid and fully electric versions, built on the CLAR platform. As for Audi, the company’s boss recently hinted that the Four Rings are preparing to enter this segment as well. Gernot Döllner told Autocar we should “stay tuned” for a rugged SUV distinct from the regular lineup of Q-badged models.

The head of Audi also encouraged customers dreaming of a high-riding luxury vehicle to “not give up on that dream.” Given how lucrative the luxury off-roader segment is in the United States, it makes perfect sense for Audi to target G-Class and Defender buyers. It’s still unclear when the model will arrive, or whether it will debut before BMW’s own contender.

Since the “G74” will use the CLAR platform, it will certainly feature a unibody construction. By contrast, the G-Class and Defender have a ladder frame. It’s too early for Audi to share technical details, but we do know that parent company Volkswagen Group is reviving the Scout brand with the Traveler SUV. A Terra pickup truck is also planned, with both models sharing a body-on-frame architecture. The Scout duo will be electric, available with or without range-extending gasoline engines.

While many enthusiasts would love to see BMW, Audi, and Mercedes clash in the sports car arena, SUVs are the smarter business move. The German luxury trio can leverage existing architectures to create new models and maximize economies of scale, rather than investing heavily in bespoke low-volume cars. Ideally, the profits from these SUVs will help fund the development of fun, enthusiast-oriented vehicles.

One area where they won’t compete is the pickup market. The Nissan Navara-based X-Class was a financial disaster, making it unlikely Mercedes will attempt another posh truck anytime soon. BMW has toyed with the idea of a pickup, but has made it clear that a production version isn’t happening. As for Audi, it doesn’t really need one, considering the Volkswagen Group already has that segment (more or less) covered with the Amarok.

Source: Autocar