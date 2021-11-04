BMW M is close to releasing its first standalone model since the M1, the upcoming BMW XM. While fans might be a bit salty about the first standalone M car since the Nixon administration being an SUV, there are still some things to be excited about. One of them is that BMW will be debuting an all-new V8 engine, which can be seen in this newly leaked photo showing off the XM’s engine bay. (We don’t own the photo but you can see it here)

Under the hood of the new BMW XM we might get a new engine. The rumored S68 V8 engine is not currently used in any existing BMW products but will likely power all upcoming V8 BMW models. You can tell it isn’t the S63 used in current V8 M models, due to the different intakes and the massive strut tower brace. The bracing underneath the hood is massive and covers the entire front end of the engine bay.

We know there’s going to be a few hybrid models of the BMW XM, and at least one will pair a V8 to an electric powertrain. Judging by the thick orange cables under the hood, this could be that hybrid model. If that’s the case, this model could have over 700 horsepower, which will make it by far and away the most powerful BMW in history. There’s going to be a lesser hybrid model as well, which will use a 3.0 liter turbocharged inline-six, but this engine is certainly a V8.

If you’re excited about the BMW XM, you won’t have to wait much longer to finally see it. The XM hybrid will make its official debut on November 29, which is only a few weeks away. The BMW XM is going to be a fascinating car, as it’s the first standalone M car since the M1 and the first hybrid M car. We can’t wait to see what becomes of it.

[Source: Bimmerpost] [Rendering by @magnus.concepts on Instagram]