BMW is reportedly planning to build low three-digits numbers of the new M2 Turbo Design Edition, making it one of the rarest modern M cars in recent memory. That figure would place it just above the E92 M3 Lime Rock Park Edition, which was limited to 200 examples, but still far from mass production territory. In other words, this isn’t the kind of car you’ll see sitting on dealership lots for long.

A Retro-Inspired U.S. Exclusive

The M2 Turbo Design Edition is BMW’s latest nostalgia project, following the 325iS and 333i Homage Editions unveiled for South Africa. This one’s for the U.S. market, and it pays tribute to one of BMW’s most legendary small performance cars—the 1973 BMW 2002 turbo, the company’s first turbocharged production model.

BMW sticks with a single color choice—Alpine White—and gives the coupe hand-painted M stripes that stretch across the hood, sides, and trunk lid. The black hood bulge carries a reversed “turbo” script in a nod to the original’s mirror lettering, while a turbo badge sits proudly beneath the M2 emblem at the rear. The carbon fiber roof, also finished with M tricolor accents, ties the retro look into modern M car design language.

Inside, subtle touches continue: a “turbo” plaque on the center console lid, unique door sills, and M-colored highlights throughout.

Purely Analog

BMW is offering the M2 Turbo Edition exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission, just like the 2002 turbo that inspired it. Power comes from the familiar S58 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six with 473 horsepower, the same output as the regular M2. It’s not chasing numbers—this one’s about connection and character. It also marks one of the few remaining manual-only M cars left in BMW’s lineup, reinforcing its appeal to enthusiasts before the inevitable shift toward electrification.

Standard and Optional Equipment

Every M2 Turbo Design Edition gets a carbon roof, M Performance rear spoiler, adaptive full-LED headlights, Shadowline lighting, carbon interior trim, and a heated Alcantara M steering wheel. Inside, there’s wireless charging, Live Cockpit Professional with head-up display, and M Sport seats trimmed in black Vernasca leather with M-color highlights. Buyers can add M Carbon bucket seats ($4,500), the M Driver’s Package ($2,500), and Matte Gold Bronze wheels ($6,266).

Pricing starts at $84,075 including destination, and can climb to around $97,000 when fully loaded—uncomfortably close to the M2 CS’s $99,775 sticker.

Production and Availability

Production begins in early 2026, with deliveries expected to start later that spring. If the 300-unit rumor holds true, availability will be extremely limited. Some dealers may only receive one or two allocations, if any at all.