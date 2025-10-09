A collaborative effort between BMW, BMW Motorsport, and ALPINA, the 333i was an E30 exclusive to South Africa. Developed as a substitute for the M3, which was never sold there, it was built in just 204 units between 1985 and 1986. At its heart was the M30B33, a 3.2-liter engine not fitted to any other second-generation 3 Series. Even more intriguing was the choice customers had to make between power steering or air conditioning due to packaging constraints.

Buyers won’t have to worry about that limitation with the new 333i Homage. The name might suggest it’s based on the 3 Series, but it clearly isn’t. Instead, BMW South Africa is introducing an M2 in one of the most spectacular G87 configurations to date. Yes, those are ALPINA wheels on an M2, making us wonder what took so long for this combo to happen. It’s a special nod to its ancestor, which also wore alloys from Buchloe.

Another classy retro touch is the M stripe running across the car’s profile and trunk. The famous blue, purple, and red motif also appears in one of the kidney grilles. As if the M2 weren’t striking enough, it adds a center-exit exhaust with stacked tips as an upgrade from the M Performance Parts catalog, featuring a titanium silencer that saves about 8 kilograms (18 pounds). The carbon fiber add-ons also come from BMW’s lineup of M accessories.

Although shown here in Zandvoort Blue, the 333i Homage is also available in Alpine White, Sapphire Black, and Fire Red. Inside, it’s a typical G87 affair, but with a twist. BMW covers the center console in Überkaro tartan to echo the 325iS, an M240i xDrive special edition also unveiled today. Similarly, a commemorative plaque denotes its exclusivity: 33 cars.

BMW South Africa isn’t selling this car on a first-come, first-served basis. Instead, it will host an online auction with a reserve price of R1,960,000 or approximately $115,000 at current exchange rates. The company won’t make a profit on any of these cars, as all proceeds will go to local charities. The auction goes live on October 21.

Photos: BMW South Africa