If you find the new iX3’s design a bit too soft, this rendering should change your mind. It offers a much more aggressive interpretation of BMW’s fresh design language set to define all Neue Klasse models. Over 40 of these vehicles are expected to debut in rapid succession by the end of 2027, each carrying the new styling cues. You can almost picture tuners already rubbing their hands in anticipation of the coming wave of cars wearing the roundel.

BMW has already given us a glimpse of a meaner iX3 through a few M Performance Parts. But before the rumored M60 and full M versions arrive, an independent artist has turned up the visual drama. The vibrant paint paired with yellow daytime running lights makes a strong statement, while the flared fenders emphasize the SUV’s newly muscular stance.

This imagined iX3 sits lower to the ground on a sport-tuned suspension and aftermarket wheels. Exposed carbon fiber panels add a striking contrast against the vivid yellow body, and even the hood remains unpainted to showcase its carbon weave. At the rear, a much larger roof spoiler adds to the aggressive look.

Taking cues from BMW’s own playbook, the artist has doubled down on black accents beyond the M Sport Package Pro. While some might call it too wild for production, it’s easy to picture Mansory dreaming up something similar. Wild body kits might remain rare for the crossover, but expect tuners to have a field day when the i3 sedan arrives next year.

It will be fascinating to see how this new design language meshes with aftermarket creativity. Neue Klasse builds on reduction and simplicity, the exact opposite of what tuners typically pursue. There’s a fine line between the two approaches, and hopefully, neither BMW nor the tuning world will cross it. Then again, there will always be demand for outlandish body kits.

Renderings: ildar_project / Instagram