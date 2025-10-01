Now that the proverbial dust has settled after the iX3’s reveal, we’re shifting attention to BMW’s next big thing. No, not the X5 “G65” also due in 2026, but the new 3 Series. A fresh rendering attempts to peer into the future of the company’s best-selling car. It’s not just guesswork, as this design study blends cues from the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept with details spotted on camouflaged prototypes.

Codenamed “G50,” the eighth-generation 3 Series will share much of its design with the fully electric i3 (“NA0”). The EV will debut first in 2026, followed later that year by the gasoline-powered 3 Series. These two sedans will lead the way for BMW’s second interpretation of the kidney grille in the Neue Klasse era. While SUVs adopt a vertical orientation, sedans get a horizontal layout that integrates neatly with the headlights.

BMW has already said it will be difficult to tell the 3 Series and i3 apart from a distance, but one key distinction will remain: the “G50” will have a longer nose to accommodate inline-six engines. The Bavarian brand has confirmed an M3 with six cylinders, guaranteeing its arrival. The “G84” will likely adopt mild-hybrid technology to comply with emissions regulations. As for an M Performance model, the future M350 is also likely to feature 48V assistance, just like the current M340i.

Beyond the fully redesigned front fascia, both the 3 Series and i3 will adopt pop-out door handles similar to those of the iX3. Not only for style, but also to improve airflow for higher efficiency. The electric sedan may end up slightly shorter than today’s “G20,” although camouflage could be deceiving. Hopefully, the combustion-powered 3 Series won’t continue to grow, since the current model is already nearly as long as a 5 Series E34. At some point, the size increase needs to stop, right?

At the rear, wide taillights separated by the roundel should give the “G50” a broad, imposing stance, especially at night. Regular models won’t have visible exhaust tips, with only the M350 and M3 flaunting them. Going forward, only M Performance and full M models will feature exposed quad tips.

For those seeking a smaller sedan with rear-wheel drive, BMW has a model in the works. The 2 Series Gran Coupe will remain on its FWD platform, but rumors suggest an i2 is coming around 2030. Built on Neue Klasse architecture, it would offer either rear- or all-wheel drive, meaning an electric Gran Coupe with power sent to the rear wheels is on the way. MINI is also expected to join the RWD party.

Meanwhile, the electric i3 is rumored to enter production in July 2026 at the Munich plant. The next 3 Series could follow in November, though its assembly will reportedly move to Dingolfing. This time around, there may not be another Touring, despite earlier reports of a long-roof “G51.” Wagon fans in this segment may have to wait for the unconfirmed i3 Touring (“NA1”) expected later in the decade.

Source: Kolesa, Kelsonik / Instagram