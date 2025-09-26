One of the most pressing questions about convertibles today is not just whether they will survive in a world increasingly dominated by SUVs and EVs, but in what form they will exist. Will BMW continue building traditional combustion-powered drop-tops, or is the future silent and electric?

When asked directly, BMW’s Product boss Bernd Koerber, emphasized the complexity of the question. “These days it’s very hard to make this general judgment, because I look now at the U.S., I look at Europe, I look at China—totally different,” the executive explained.

Market Realities Differ

What might feel relevant in one market could be completely irrelevant in another. In the United States and Europe, the emotional pull of open-air driving still has a strong connection to engine sound and performance. Meanwhile, in other regions, particularly parts of Asia, the narrative may shift more comfortably toward silent, electric drop-tops.

This divergence in consumer expectations is why BMW insists on avoiding a one-size-fits-all strategy. “That’s why I would say—and that’s where I hope we are proven right—that our approach on staying more or less technology neutral is a good one,” the executive said.

A Flexible Philosophy

BMW’s commitment to flexibility means offering customers a wide array of powertrain options, depending on the model and market. “We made sure that we basically have, for every car, still the option—not in every one, but in most cars—that we always have the full range of options, from hybrid to ICE,” he noted.

In practical terms, this means the convertible’s future could exist in parallel paths: the visceral appeal of a combustion engine for those who want it, alongside the futuristic serenity of an electric cabriolet for those drawn to that experience.

Room for Electric Passion

And while many enthusiasts still associate convertibles with the emotional soundtrack of an inline-six or V8, BMW sees no reason why that passion can’t extend into the EV era. “I’m sure there will also be lovers, and BMW lovers, of BEV cabrios and coupes,” the executive concluded.

For BMW, the future of the convertible isn’t about if it will exist, but how. In the Neue Klasse era, the brand’s answer may well be: why not both? What remains uncertain, however, is whether BMW will ensure a seamless transition or leave a gap between generations—a question the company has yet to address.