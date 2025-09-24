Pop-out door handles have received mixed reactions. On one hand, they clean up a car’s profile and offer real aerodynamic benefits. On the other hand, some argue they’re just a fad and one more thing that could break. There are also valid concerns about winter usability. Ice buildup can freeze the handles shut, making them tricky to use. In the new iX3’s case, BMW promises that it won’t be an issue.

Although the first modern Neue Klasse model doesn’t feature heated door handles, it uses a different solution to deal with frozen water. An electric ice-breaking function applies enough force to crack the ice “even in extremely cold conditions.” Once that’s done, the owner can unlock or lock the doors using the key-fob buttons or the small mechanical key integrated into the fob’s housing.

However, BMW admits the system might not be foolproof, noting that its effectiveness “may be limited by wetness or snow.” Still, it’s reassuring to know the engineers in Munich considered owners living in cold climates where winters are harsh. Ultimately, the thickness of the ice will determine whether the handles can pop out. Heating elements would arguably have been a more reliable solution than relying on brute force.

It’s a similar story with the charging flap on the rear fender. If it freezes overnight, the iX3 automatically activates an ice-breaking function to release it. Just as the flush-fitting door handles extend outward, the flap detects when the owner intends to charge the 108.7-kWh battery pack. It’s 2025, so it’s hardly surprising that BMW claims even the charging-port cover uses artificial intelligence to figure out when to open or close.

These clever door handles and charging flap will also feature on the upcoming i3. It’s essentially a sedan version of the iX3 arriving next year alongside a new 3 Series with combustion engines. But not every future BMW will adopt pop-out handles. Official images of camouflaged prototypes have revealed the next-generation X5 with winglets integrated into the beltline.

We’ve seen this setup on the M8-based Skytop and Speedtop duo, and it’s coming to a series-production model in 2026. About a year later, the larger BMW X7 will follow suit with the same design, further smoothing out its doors for a sleeker profile and potentially even better airflow.