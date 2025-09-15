We’ve covered the serious details about the 2026 iX3, so why not have a little fun? BMW confirms its new electric crossover supports AirConsole, a feature first introduced in 2023 on specific models running the previous-generation iDrive. It’s essentially a cloud-based console for playing games inside the car. Unsurprisingly, it’s coming to iDrive X, but with a twist. The game library is expanding to include Mattel’s Hot Wheels: Xtreme Overdrive, which will be exclusive to BMW cars.

A teaser video shows the sporty iX3 on the central infotainment screen, making full use of the massive 17.9-inch display. It’s the largest touchscreen ever fitted to a production BMW, suitable for a split-screen setup that supports up to four players. You won’t need a separate controller, since AirConsole works with smartphones, though some games are also compatible with Bluetooth controllers. Titles can be downloaded directly from the BMW ConnectedDrive Store, with more games on the way.

Naturally, the in-car gaming shuts off as soon as you start driving. To limit distractions, it only works when the vehicle is stationary. These casual games aren’t just for the driver and front passenger since rear occupants can join in as well. As people used to say back in the day, it’s fun for the whole family.

At this point, you might be wondering: Is this really necessary? Maybe not, but it could come in handy. Think about passing time while the iX3 recharges. That shouldn’t take long, given the electric SUV supports 400-kW charging. However, finding a station that can actually deliver those speeds is another story. AirConsole also makes sense if you’re waiting for someone, whether it’s family, a friend, or a business partner.

BMW and MINI aren’t the only automakers (literally) on board with AirConsole; some Volkswagen, Porsche, and Audi models also feature in-car gaming. It will be interesting to see how the experience evolves once BMW introduces an optional passenger screen. The extra display should debut in 2027 when the 5 Series receives its mid-cycle update.

As for the muscled-up iX3 featured in Hot Wheels: Xtreme Overdrive, it’s a playful twist on the “NA5,” sporting an oversized wing and chunky plastic cladding. Needless to say, BMW’s M Performance and M derivatives won’t adopt the over-the-top styling of the virtual racer.

Video: BMW / YouTube