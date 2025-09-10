Even if you’re not a fan of BMW’s design, Neue Klasse or what came before, you have to give credit where it’s due. There’s significant variety across the model lines. Sure, the 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe look nearly identical, but that’s because they’re essentially the same car: one with a hatch, the other with a trunk. Overall, though, BMW has steered clear of the copy/paste approach. Thankfully, the Russian doll strategy will also be avoided with the forthcoming product onslaught.

BMW plans to launch more than 40 new or updated cars by the end of 2027. Each model will have “very different features and characteristics,” according to the company’s design boss. Adrian van Hooydonk told Autocar the Neue Klasse styling will be applied across the whole range, while avoiding the easy road of the “same sausage, different length” strategy.

This is the pledge made by BMW’s design chief: “We want to give each of our products their own character.” Speaking specifically about M models, van Hooydonk said the performance vehicles will adopt a “more expressive” look. The avant-garde i8 plug-in hybrid sports car is serving as inspiration for the design team, so M products should continue to look daring.

That said, Neue Klasse tones things down with smoother surfaces, creating an interesting balance between expressive and more subdued designs. The first true M model to arrive will be the electric M3 (ZA0) in 2027, followed a year later by its gasoline sibling (G84). Gasoline and electric models within the same family are expected to look nearly identical. Earlier this year, van Hooydonk noted that it will be difficult to tell them apart, at least from a distance.

His promise gives us hope that next year’s X5 will be more than just the iX3’s big brother. Spy photos already show the second-generation X7 retaining its split-headlight design, immediately setting it apart from smaller SUVs. It’ll be interesting to see how Neue Klasse design cues are integrated into existing models, such as the 7 Series facelift due in 2026 or the 5 Series LCI in 2027.

Managing such a vast portfolio is no easy feat. It’s especially true when fresh design elements will be rolled out across nearly all cars in such a short timeframe. Even with the family’s steady expansion, there’s still room for more. Although not officially confirmed, a rugged SUV codenamed G74 is rumored to arrive in 2029.

That said, several models will bow out in the meantime. The Z4 and 8 Series are all but confirmed to end in 2026. A next-generation iX looks unlikely given the planned electric iX5, while the odds of another XM or a 2 Series Active Tourer are slim to none. Even the 4 Series might not return with combustion engines. However, BMW could replace it with an i4 coupe, and maybe even a convertible.

