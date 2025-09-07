When two of Germany’s biggest luxury brands launch all-electric versions of their best-selling SUVs, the comparisons practically write themselves. The Mercedes-Benz GLC EV (or, as Merc is calling it, the GLC with EQ Technology) debuts exactly two days after BMW’s electrified X3 — talk about timing. Both fight for the same slice of the premium EV market. But put these two contenders side by side, and the differences in philosophy become just as clear as the similarities.

Exterior Design

If you think the GLC EV and iX3 have a similar vibe, you’re not imagining things. Both companies hail their vehicles with the exact same phrasing: “dawn of a new era.” I’m not sure if that’s ironic or simply the quickest a prophecy has ever fulfilled. Regardless, both did a good job of updating their volume-selling SUV for a future focused on electrification. Whereas the iX3 genuinely looks like nothing else from the brand, the GLC feels more evolutionary rather than revolutionary. The grille isn’t an immediate winner in my opinion, but overall the car’s front end is very recognizable as Mercedes. Even if it is mostly down to the absolutely massive three-pointed star. In the back, completely new lighting signature that almost pay homage to the Concept AMG GT XX look pretty dang good. We also dig the horizontal orientation and think it makes the electric GLC look just a tad bit sportier from the back.

The sportiness falls a bit flat when you compare the two side by side, though. The GLC EV is around two inches (51 mm) longer than the BMW iX3. Its less angular roofline (and the BMW iX3’s Hofmeister kink) means it still has a little bit of the egg shape from the EQS models. But overall, we think the GLC looks just fine; although the iX3 is unquestionably the more modern design. That is either a pro or a con, depending on who you are.

Interior Design

Mercedes-Benz is making a big deal about the electric GLC’s Hyperscreen. We’ll get to that a bit later, but it’s impossible to talk about the interior without mentioning the screen, since it is, well, the entire dashboard. Not a good look in our opinion, but it’s admittedly a much smoother look than the current generation’s integration. The steering wheel — new for the model, along with the seats — looks more traditional than the iX3’s. It also looks really good, bridging the gap between thickness and manageability and keeping with a fairly familiar design. Mercedes offers an optional Vegan Package for the interior, too. The brand also confirmed MB-Tex and leather options. The BMW offers a hair more cargo space. With all the seats stowed, it provides 61.8 cubic feet of cargo space while the GLC EV supplies you with 61.4 cu-ft.

Performance

Sorry Merc fans. The GLC 400, which is what Mercedes published information for, is estimated to get 713 kilometers of range based on European WLTP standards. The iX3 bests it with an 805-kilometer rating. The iX3 has a bigger battery, 108.7 kWh usable compared to Merc’s 94 kWh. BMW says the iX3 can add 372 kilometers of range in ten minutes; MB’s GLC adds 303 kilometers in the same. Thankfully, the Mercedes does offer a bit more horsepower, coming in with 483 horsepower/360 kW compared to the iX3’s 463 horsepower/345 kW.

Technology

Alright, let’s get back to that Hyperscreen. It measures 39.1 inches, just shy of 100 cm. Meanwhile, BMW has gone the opposite route, sticking to one smaller screen (it’s still pretty big, measuring 17.9 inches) and developing a Panoramic Vision display that lives at the base of the windshield. BMW’s focus on “shy tech” really shows here, and the electric GLC is decidedly a lot more in your face about its gadgets. Underneath it all, rest assured that both offer pretty much the same amenities. Voice commands, navigation, CarPlay/Android Auto, and AI-powered searching are available on each. Notably, the Hyperscreen is not standard equipment, unlike the Panoramic Vision display.

Mercedes-Benz hasn’t published pricing for the GLC EV. But we’re thinking it has to be very close to iX3 50 xDrive pricing, which starts “under $60,000,” according to the automaker’s iX3 info page. We could see some shoppers choosing the GLC EV for its looks and more familiar screen layout. But overcoming a not insubstantial gap in range and charging might prove challenging. Overall, comparing the iX3 to the GLC with EQ Technology proves these two are a close rivals as ever.