Mercedes-Benz vs. BMW. Name a more iconic rivalry – I’ll wait. Both brands brought an all-electric limousine (or “full-size luxury sedan,” if you prefer) to market in recent years. The two share many features and are extremely close in price. In fact, their base MSRPs are separated by just $1,300. Here’s a quick comparison between the two automakers’ electrified flagship sedans: the 2024 BMW i7 and Mercedes-Benz EQS.

Exterior

A flagship luxury sedan has to look luxurious, and both the 2024 BMW i7 and 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan score top marks there. That’s not to say the designs are for everyone, though; in fact, quite the opposite. The EQS features a long sloping front section, which MB calls “cab-forward design.” Its coupe-like silhouette conveys a sportiness that the i7 lacks. Generally, the i7 retains a more traditional squared-off look. Tradition goes out the window as soon as you notice the huge grille, though.

Both cars feature staples like oversized alloy wheels (19s on the BMW, 21-inchers on the EQS) and LED exterior lighting. The BMW is five inches longer, an inch taller, and around an inch wider than the Benz. The 2024 BMW i7 features an unapologetic design that’s very in-your-face but is still very obviously a serious luxury sedan. The 2024 EQS blends traditional design elements with modern proportions for a slightly more anonymous look.

Interior

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan offers a cabin dominated by screens. As hard to ignore as the BMW’s grille may be, the Hyperscreen in the EQS puts it to shame. The 56.0-inch span of aluminum-silicate glass houses two OLED touchscreens and a 12.3-inch LED instrument cluster. That’s not to say the cabin isn’t comfortable or a nice place to spend time; it’s otherwise exactly what you expect from a $100K+ Mercedes.

The 2024 BMW i7 is simpler, offering a single curved display comprising a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central information display. Unlike the Mercedes, it retains a physical iDrive controller and a few other buttons in the center console. Like the Benz, its well-crafted material is right on par with where you expect $100K to get you.

The two are nearly identical in terms of connectivity and comfort. Both offer app integration, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless device charging, and voice commands. Both offer heated and ventilated seats, configurable ambient lighting, and leather upholstery standard. The Benz offers a little bit more space in the front seats, but the BMW beats it when it comes to backseat space.

Performance

The standard 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan comes with 355 horsepower and 419 pound-feet of torque. The comparable 2024 BMW i7 offers 449 horsepower and 549 pound-feet of torque. An all-wheel drive EQS variant ups the torque to 590 pound-feet, but you’re out another $3,000 for the privilege. The EQS is the value pick of the bunch if you need all-wheel drive.

The i7 xDrive60 commands a nearly $20,000 premium, but it adds xDrive all-wheel drive and increases output to 536 horsepower. Mercedes’ answer is the EQS 580, generating the same crispy horsepower numbers and 633 pound-feet of torque. The hottest versions are the AMG EQS and BMW i7 M70, producing 649 and 650 horsepower, respectively. Both rocket from zero to 60 mph in around 3.5 seconds and offer a range of around 275 miles on a full charge.

Choosing Between the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS and 2024 BMW i7

With limited changes to both electrified models, choosing your flagship is really a matter of driving both. But we think the i7 offers a more livable interior – who asked for 56 inches of screen? – and is a little bit more stylish. The EQS’s interior is a bit overkill, and while we appreciate the understated exterior looks, it doesn’t scream “luxury.” It’s a little closer to the 2 Series Gran Coupe’s shape than we’d like, if we’re honest. Which one would you choose?