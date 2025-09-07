BMW M models are already the quickest and coolest models the brand offers. But even after you join the Motorsport ranks, there are tiers. There’s Competition trim or models, depending on the car you’re talking about. Above that sits CS models; special, limited production-run versions even further optimized for all-out performance. Arguably one of the most lauded and desirable of the CS models is the M5 CS — a veritable super sedan with performance even outstripping that of the newest generation G90 M5. If you missed the opening three years ago to buy one new, you’re in luck. A 2022 BMW M5 CS is available at auction on Bring a Trailer.

While the run-of-the-mill F90 M5 is no slouch, the M5 CS dials up the wick in every way. It’s quicker, with a more aggressive exterior design and trimmed-down interior that translates to 70 kg (154 pounds) of weight savings. The M5 CS is also exceedingly rare; while F90 M5s pop up fairly often on Bring a Trailer, this is only the fourth CS to come up in the last 12 months. All examples were produced between March 2021 and January of 2022, and while production numbers are unconfirmed, somewhere near 1,000 were made for the entire world, with 400 or so making it to the United States.

This is The M5 CS You Want to Own

The M5 CS currently listed on BaT is a particularly nice example. With just 1,900 miles on the clock — and apparently, covered in paint protection film (PPF) — the Frozen Deep Green Metallic paint looks showroom new. As a reminder, the M5 CS was only available in a trio of paints: this Frozen Green, Brands Hatch Grey Metallic, and Frozen Brands Hatch. Sporting this excellent green paint means this M5 CS looks more or less exactly like the press car in all of the media photography BMW used for the model. Red brakes and bronze wheels complete the look.

Like all other examples of the M5 CS, this one develops 627 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque from a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged S63 V8 engine under the hood. xDrive all-wheel drive enables the M5 CS to retain the crown of fastest BMW M production car from zero to 60 mph. BMW claims zero to 60 mph takes just 2.9 seconds. Independent testing has got that time even lower.

The 2022 BMW M5 CS is a piece of BMW M history and one of the most special modern BMWs made. Its limited production run, and the potential for it to be the fastest gas-powered BMW M vehicle ever, gives it value to enthusiasts, collectors, and everybody in between. An example with 5,000 miles on it and some light cosmetic damage sold a few weeks ago for $138,000; we expect this one to do a bit better. If you’ve got the money, now’s your chance to own a true supercar in sedan’s clothing. The auction ends on September 9 at 11:24 AM PST.

2022 BMW M5 CS on Bring a Trailer