The electric SUV market is heating up, and two of the biggest names in the game — BMW and Tesla — are squaring off in a battle of design, performance, and tech. With the launch of the all-new iX3, BMW introduces its bold Neue Klasse design language and next-gen EV hardware in a package aimed squarely at the ever-popular Tesla Model Y. But how do these two stack up when you look beyond the badges?

Exterior Design

The Model Y’s recent redesign means it should hold up fairly well at a glance — even beside something as modern as the iX3. While exterior design is always a bit subjective, we think the iX3 is an excellent foil to the Tesla’s minimalism. The first-ever Neue Klasse SUV doesn’t tout a particularly busy design. But its new kidney grille gives you enough to know it’s a BMW. The Tesla, comparatively, looks considerably more nondescript. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but there’s no question that the iX3 is the newer design here. Similar criticism can be levied at the rear of the Model Y. We also think the integrated spoiler into the rear roofline goes a long way toward painting the iX3 as the sportier option here. The Tesla Model Y is 8 mm (a third of an inch) longer and 11 mm (0.43 inches) taller than the iX3. Suffice to say, as near as makes no difference. Tellingly, the iX3 sports a 2,897 mm (114 inches) wheelbase, which is longer, if barely, than the Model Y’s. (It measures 2,890 mm, or 113.8 inches.)

Interior Design

Aesthetically, the iX3 seems to share more inside with the Tesla Model Y than the gas-powered G45 BMW X3 it shares a name with! The layout is awful similar, and the lack of a gauge cluster — a change BMW has beat most rivals to — immediately sticks out. Whether or not the omission of a traditional gauge cluster becomes an industry standard remains to be seen, but there are lots of other places where BMW seemingly copied Tesla, then made it better. The dashboard has illumination and the console under the screen has a more purposeful design. The steering wheel looks a lot more cluttered on the iX3, but considering the car retains stalks behind the steering wheel — an unpopular change Tesla made for the Model Y’s redesign — we’re still going to give it the win here. We’re also hedging our bets on quality being marginally better in the Bavarian’s ride.

Performance

The electric iX3 can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 kmh) in 4.9 seconds. That comes courtesy of a dual-motor setup and xDrive all-wheel drive responsible for getting 345 kW/469 hp and 645 Nm (475 lb-ft) of torque down to the ground. The Tesla Model Y currently isn’t offered in Performance guise — the new model is due any day now — but it isn’t necessary to dispatch the iX3 in a quick stoplight race. Simply springing for the long-range all-wheel drive model gets you from zero to 60 mph in a Tesla-claimed 4.6 seconds. We think it would be a close, close race in the real world. We also think the iX3 will be more fun elsewhere, like when the going gets twisty. Why? Cool details like 49:51 front/rear weight distribution, a revised five-link rear axle, sportier steering wheel, and…well, just intuition.

Technology

Unlike the Tesla Model Y, the BMW iX3 comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. That’s a big win in our book already. BMW’s Panoramic Display debuts here, and with it comes a lot of little extras that we think give it an edge over the Model Y. For example: a speedometer that doesn’t require glancing away from the road to look at. New voice commands, over the air updates, coming AI and customization features, and stalwarts like BMW Digital Key and My BMW app integration make the iX3 as good as any Tesla on the tech front. Oh; and then there’s the driver aids. BMW adds City Assistant functionality, which allows the iX3 to pilot its way around stoplights.

While the Tesla Model Y remains a benchmark in practicality and straight-line speed, the BMW iX3 makes a compelling case as the fresher, more refined option. Its design feels sharper inside and out, its driving dynamics promise more engagement, and its technology suite gives BMW an edge over Tesla in key areas. Ultimately, the choice comes down to brand loyalty and priorities — but if you want the newest expression of what an electric SUV can be, the iX3 makes a strong first impression.