The importance of BMW’s second-generation iX3 cannot be overstated. Even if you’re not into electric vehicles or SUVs, the “NA5” is a big deal. It signals a new design direction in Munich—one that will be applied across all models. Whether there’s a combustion engine under the hood or not, the cars will look strikingly similar.

This isn’t just speculation. Spy shots of the next-gen 3 Series (“G50”) and the i3 sedan (“NA0”) made it hard to tell them apart. Head of BMW Group Design Adrian van Hooydonk told BMWBLOG a few months back that gas and electric models will look nearly identical: “I think you will be hard-pressed [from a distance] to tell which one is the electric one and which one is the combustion engine. It’s going to be that close.”

Beyond the fresh look previewed by the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse and 2024 Vision Neue Klasse X, the new iX3 also marks another significant debut. Like those concepts, it will feature a completely different interior layout introduced by iDrive X. The next-generation setup does away entirely with the rotary dial and even the driver’s display.

Future models will share a large central screen, expected to measure 17.9 inches on the iX3. The new infotainment will be supported by Panoramic Vision, an upper projection at the base of the windshield. It includes three fixed tiles in the driver’s line of sight, plus six customizable widgets to the right. You can drag and drop the ones you want from the main screen to Panoramic Vision. An optional 3D head-up display above Panoramic Vision has also been developed.

Reports suggest there will also be an optional display for the front passenger, although BMW hasn’t confirmed this yet. The facelifted 5 Series could be among the first to offer it when the LCI version arrives in 2027. Insiders say it won’t be integrated into the dashboard but will instead “float” above it. We’ve also heard it may not be available on smaller models, so don’t expect to see it on the 1 Series or X2.

The electric revolution begins with the iX3, which will make its world debut on September 5 at 11 AM CEST (9 AM GMT or 5 AM ET). BMW has set up a YouTube livestream to watch the reveal as it happens. It’s a good chance to learn everything about the design and in-car technology. Details about the Gen6 electric motors and round-cell battery pack debuting in the iX3 are also expected, so there’s plenty to unpack.

