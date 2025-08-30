BMW is on the verge of bringing back the Neue Klasse. However, it won’t be limited to just a line of sedans and coupes. Instead, it’ll be a complete overhaul of its lineup with a focus on electric vehicles. It’s touted as the company’s largest single investment to date. And while EVs will lead the way, the iDrive X and fresh design will also trickle down to combustion cars.

Company CEO Oliver Zipse admitted in an interview with German publication Spiegel that “in the proven logic of this industry, it’s actually unthinkable to literally go ‘all in.’” The Munich chief cautioned that “in this industry, you can’t afford to make mistakes.” Nevertheless, BMW is adamant it made the right decision: “But it seemed even riskier to do nothing.”

The automotive space is at a turning point, and BMW’s top brass projects “there will be a selection process in our industry.” With EV sales not rising fast enough to meet the expectations most carmakers had, reliance on combustion engines isn’t going away anytime soon.

Even though Neue Klasse is primarily about electric vehicles, BMW isn’t putting all its eggs in one basket. It recently reiterated its long-term commitment to inline-six and V8 powertrains. Four-cylinders are here to stay as well, and some may even end up under the hood of a Mercedes.

While Zipse believes some automakers are bracing for a tough future, BMW is in a strong position by catering to a wide range of audiences. The new iX3, debuting next week, will kick off the electric revolution, which is set to continue in 2026 with the i3 sedan and the iX5. Unconfirmed EVs include an iX7 the following year and possibly an iX6 in 2028. There could also be an i3 Touring for wagon enthusiasts, along with an iX4 and a large “rugged” SUV.

The iX1 will remain BMW’s entry-level EV for now. However, reports suggest that the i1 and/or i2 models could arrive closer to the end of the decade. These cars will be crucial to the Group’s goal of having EVs account for 50% of total sales by 2030. Last year, electric cars from BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce made up just 17.4% of shipments.

On the combustion side, a new 3 Series is planned for a 2026 release, alongside the next-gen X5. BMW also plans to introduce another X7 with conventional drivetrains, while continuing to update its current gasoline- and diesel-powered models.

Source: Spiegel (subscription required)