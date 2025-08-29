The latest European sales figures are in, and they look promising for BMW fans. The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) reports that archrivals Mercedes and Audi are falling behind. In the first seven months of the year, BMW sold 474,149 units, up 2.6% compared with the same period in 2024.

Through July, Mercedes managed 388,876 units, nearly flat year over year at +0.3%. Audi came in third with 381,895 deliveries, a 5.5% drop from the same timeframe last year. Audi isn’t the only Volkswagen Group luxury brand struggling: Porsche sales are down 10.9% to 57,777 units.

ACEA’s data covers registrations across all 27 EU member states, plus the United Kingdom and the four countries in the European Free Trade Association (EFTA): Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. While that doesn’t represent the entire continent, it does include the most relevant markets.

Beyond BMW’s German rivals, Lexus is quietly gaining ground, up 9% to 46,317 units. Alfa Romeo, under Stellantis, has surged 34% to 37,442 cars. Meanwhile, Jaguar’s reliance on a single model, the F-Pace, has led to an 82.2% collapse in deliveries, down to just 2,820 vehicles.

Volvo, owned by Tata Motors, is also struggling, with European shipments down 13.2% to 195,266 units. Tesla faces an even sharper decline, falling 33.6% to 119,013 cars through July.

At this pace, BMW looks well on track to secure the European luxury sales crown for 2025. Looking further ahead, 2026 also appears favorable with the arrival of the new iX3 across the continent, soon to be joined by the i3 sedan, strengthening BMW’s hand in keeping Mercedes and Audi at bay.

What about MINI? The Oxford-based marque is also having a solid year. Between January and July, it sold 95,189 cars, representing a 19% jump. The spike in demand isn’t entirely surprising, considering the British brand has effectively refreshed its entire lineup.

We’re already wondering whether ALPINA will be listed separately in ACEA’s documents once the niche brand starts operating underneath the BMW Group corporate umbrella from 2026.

Source: ACEA