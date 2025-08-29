Not long to go until the new iX3 finally breaks cover. Ahead of next week’s second-generation electric SUV unveiling, BMW is easing the wait with a fresh teaser image. Instead of camouflage, shadows conceal most design details. Even so, the preview reveals the lighting signature of Bavaria’s Model Y rival.

As expected, the front fascia echoes last year’s Vision Neue Klasse X concept. The production-ready iX3 retains the grille’s vertical orientation, reserved exclusively for SUVs. Sedans and potentially other body styles will adopt wider kidneys, as previewed by the 2023 Neue Klasse sedan concept.

The grille features an illuminated contour similar to the concept and current BMW models. Interestingly, the closed-off kidneys incorporate more LED elements than the concept, while the sleek headlights are nearly identical to those of the Vision Neue Klasse. Elsewhere, the hood flaunts a center recess proudly bearing the iconic roundel.

The clearest sign that this is the production model rather than the concept lies in its conventional side mirrors, replacing the Vision Neue Klasse X’s cameras. Whether BMW will offer side cameras remains to be seen, as they’re already legal in certain markets. Beyond legality, cameras offer significant aerodynamic improvements over bulky mirrors, which disrupt airflow.

The version teased here is the iX3 50 xDrive, which promises 400 miles (644 kilometers) of range under the EPA test cycle and 800 kilometers (497 miles) on WLTP. BMW will launch a long-wheelbase variant for China next year with 900 kilometers (559 miles) of range per CLTC.

BMW is likely to broaden the lineup later with a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive variant, while reports already point to M Performance and even full-fat M derivatives. Regardless of trim, all iX3s will feature sixth-generation round-cell batteries powering new electric motors.

Codenamed “NA5,” the iX3 ushers in the Neue Klasse era and will be built at BMW’s new Debrecen plant in Hungary. In 2026, it will be joined by an i3 sedan produced in Munich. The groundbreaking tech developed for these models won’t be exclusive to EVs. For example, combustion cars will also adopt iDrive X, complete with Panoramic Vision and all.

It’s hard to recall a more pivotal moment in BMW’s modern history. The iX3 marks the true beginning of a new era, underpinned by the company’s largest single investment to date.

Photo: BMW