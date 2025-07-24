It was in 2002 when ALPINA revised its iconic badge for the fourth time since the famous emblem was created back in the 1960s. A fifth revision now appears to be planned for the new era starting next year under the BMW corporate umbrella. According to a new trademark filing with the German Patent Office (Deutsches Patent- und Markenamt / DPMA), discovered by CarBuzz, the emblem is slated for a minor update for next-generation cars.

While we can’t share the new logo here due to copyright reasons, you can view it at the source link below. It introduces a subtle evolution that only diehard ALPINA fans are likely to notice. Purists will be glad to hear that the single throttle on the left and the crankshaft on the right remain. However, the shield has been removed for a minimalist look. Speaking of simplifying things, the logo is shown in black and white. That said, it wouldn’t seem right for the traditional red and blue center to disappear.

Curiously, the ALPINA script doesn’t use the same typeface trademarked with the DPMA a couple of years ago. The earlier filing from June 2023 was for “BMW ALPINA,” whereas the more recent submission from January 2025 concerns the new logo without the addition of BMW to the new/old badge. This could suggest that cars will be marketed as BMW ALPINA in press materials and advertisements, but the mildly revised logo itself won’t incorporate the BMW name.

BMW owns both trademarks, which are registered under the following classes in the goods/services category. Class 12 covers: “Automobiles; drives for automobiles; engines for automobiles; parts and accessories for automobiles.” Class 35 includes: “Provision of commercial information and provision of commercial information and advice to consumers in the selection of products and services; retail and wholesale services relating to automobiles and their parts and accessories.”

Interestingly, the new logo filing also includes Class 37. It refers to: “Installation, cleaning, repair, and maintenance work relating to vehicles and parts and accessories for vehicles; restoration of vehicles; rental, leasing, and letting of items in connection with the provision of the aforementioned services, insofar as included in this class; advice and information relating to the aforementioned services, insofar as included in this class.”

Perhaps this is an early sign that BMW is considering offering restoration services for older ALPINA models. Maybe it will follow the same strategy used by BMW Classic to support owners of vintage cars.

Whatever the case, the new-era ALPINA under BMW’s control begins in 2026. The parent company has been hinting at bridging the gap between high-end BMWs and entry-level Rolls-Royces. Provided there even is such a thing as a base RR. Rumor has it the ALPINA-pampered 7 Series is making a return, potentially joined by a next-generation X7. Both are said to feature V8 power and possibly even EV derivatives.

Pushing ALPINA further upmarket will likely come at the expense of lower-tier models. As a result, the B3, B4, and their crossover derivatives could be living on borrowed time. The B5 has already been discontinued, and it seems the base models’ days are numbered. The B8 is also expected to be dropped, as BMW is preparing to phase out the 8 Series lineup.

