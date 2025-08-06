In 2014, BMW did the unthinkable by launching its first car with a front-wheel-drive layout. Not only that, but the 2 Series Active Tourer was a minivan. It was a far cry from the “ultimate driving machine” ethos, and Munich doubled down with a seven-seat Gran Tourer derivative. However, a family hauler had been on the company’s mind since at least the early 1990s.

Before the original X5 (E53) was approved for production, BMW had considered a minivan to expand its lineup beyond the usual crop of sedans, wagons, and coupes. Minivans were still a big deal in 1990s America, before SUVs gradually took over starting that decade. Appointed head of product planning in June 1994, Rich Brekus recalls being asked during his interview about his opinion on a people mover.

“Vic [Doolan, BMW of North America president] asked me one critical question, and I still don’t know if it was a serious question or if he was testing me: ‘Munich is thinking about doing a minivan. Do you think we should do a minivan?’ I said: ‘You’d be out of your mind to do a minivan, but you need to do an SUV. Not an off-road SUV, but an on-road SUV. That’s where the market’s going.’”

It’s safe to say Brekus was right on the money. Had BMW green-lighted a minivan instead of the X5, the company would’ve been late to the SUV party. That would’ve allowed Mercedes to grab even more sales with the M-Class (1997) and Lexus with its RX (1998). The Lincoln Navigator and Cadillac Escalade also arrived at the turn of the century, followed shortly by the Porsche Cayenne. BMW’s timing was right, and it could’ve been even better had the E53 not been delayed by a year.

By 2014, when the F45/F46 came out, Bavaria’s lineup already included four additional crossovers. There was the X1, X3, X6, plus the X4 launched that year. Having broadened its offerings, BMW had the freedom to test the waters with a minivan. Fast-forward to 2025, and the MPV experiment is still ongoing. However, reports suggest it might be coming to an end later this decade. The 2 Series Active Tourer (U06) will supposedly be phased out entirely in 2027.

Fun fact: there was actually a BMW-powered minivan in the 1990s. The Italdesign Columbus was a wacky nine-seater with a V12 engine borrowed from the 7 Series (E32). A naturally aspirated 5.0-liter “M70” unit, mounted transversely in the middle of the vehicle, delivered 300 horsepower to all four wheels. Coincidentally, the polarizing 1992 concept featured a central driver’s seat, just like another BMW V12-powered car of that era, the mighty McLaren F1.