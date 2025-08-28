The M2 CS is the latest M car poised to wreck your budget. Priced at around $100,000 in the United States, before options, and a steep €115,000 in Germany, it’s hardly a bargain. That’s where dAHLer steps in, tempting enthusiasts with upgrades for the standard M2 as a more attainable alternative.

The Swiss tuner is introducing a Stage 2 kit for the compact M car, coaxing its twin-turbo inline-six to deliver serious firepower. The 3.0-liter unit now produces 638 hp and 780 Nm (575 lb-ft) of torque, leaving the stock M2 CS in the dust. dAHLer also removes the electronic top-speed limiter, allowing the coupe to soar past 186 mph (300 km/h).

The upgrades go well beyond the “S58” engine. This M2 sits on forged 21-inch wheels wrapped in 275/25 front and 305/25 rear tires. A lowered ride height, 28 millimeters (1.1 inches) at the front and 20 millimeters (0.8 inches) at the rear, sharpens its stance. A four-way adjustable coilover suspension and uprated brake pads are also available for improved handling and stopping power.

At the back, a new stainless steel exhaust system with quad tips measuring 100 or 108 millimeters in diameter takes center stage. It comes with a bi-flap setup, a ceramic-coated matte black finish, and a soundtrack to match the car’s newfound aggression. Weight reduction is also on the menu, addressing a common criticism of the latest M2 CS. A carbon fiber hood, not present on the new car, has been fitted. As a reminder, the old F87 had a carbon hood.

But dAHLer didn’t stop there. Carbon fiber extends to the vented front fenders. It continues throughout a wider body package, which includes a front spoiler add-on, a large rear wing, a carbon kidney grille, and a matching rear diffuser.

If you’d rather wait for BMW to deliver an extreme M2 straight from the factory, patience may pay off. A CSL is a real possibility, though it won’t arrive before the increasingly likely xDrive version expected next year.

