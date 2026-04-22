There’s hardly a more iconic luxury car rivalry than the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the BMW 7 Series. Since the 7er’s debut back in 1977, it’s been a never-ending arms race between the two marques in pursuit of the most luxurious flagship possible. As a reminder, the S-Class just entered a new generation back in February. Meanwhile, BMW’s G70 7 Series generation is just hitting its halfway point. Does a meaningful update mean the aging G70 still has what it takes to tackle the legendary S-Class? We line them up side by side for an easy comparison.

Exterior Design

Even a cursory glance makes it obvious that the new 7 is, well, new. It has inherited an almost XM-like quality in the front, complete with a new headlight design, grille, and more. From the side, BMW’s almost brutalist design throws the 7er into total contrast with the S-Class; sharp, angular edges and well-defined lines make it unquestionably a more aggressive design than the Merc. Same goes for everything happening in the rear. Sharp, rectangular taillights look mean and ultramodern compared to the Mercedes’ bulbs. Frankly, quite a lot changes in the new 7 Series. But overall, the narrative doesn’t change much. The 7 Series is clearly the more aggressive design. The 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, however, takes on a certain elegance that we’re not sure the 7 Series matches.

Interior Design

Inside, BMW moves the 7er further into the future by ditching the huge screen introduced with iDrive 8 and moving towards the Neue Klasse design language. iDrive X powers the panoramic display, a center touchscreen, and — for the first time ever — a passenger-side screen. Sorry — “BMW Passenger Screen,” so-dubbed by the automaker. While screens remain present in the BMW cockpit, they’re far from the dominant force you see in the S-Class, and we think the screen implementation in the new 7er is a huge improvement from the old car and the Mercedes. The 7er also inherits the Neue Klasse-style steering wheel.

In other areas, the cars offer separate, but equally compelling, charms. BMW still touts its 31.3-inch Theater Screen for rear passengers — conspicuously absent from the Mercedes. Meanwhile, Mercedes retains some superiority with features like heated seatbelts and remote comfort controls. From a comfort standpoint, we won’t really have any insight until we can drive both. Given the Benz’s understated exterior design, it’s a bit ironic that we find the interior a bit busier than the 7 Series — and easily prefer the latter’s clean simplicity.

Performance

The most powerful new S-Class currently confirmed for production is the hybrid 580e, which puts a handy 576 hp (424 kW). BMW still offers a hybrid 7 Series as the car reaches its half-life, with the most powerful M760e xDrive getting a power increase to 612 hp (450 kW). It’s a gain of 30 kW/41 hp on the outgoing hybrid model and can now dash from zero to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds. Even the entry-level, all-gas model is no slouch, though. The 740i sees power increase to 400 hp (294 kW) and 428 lb-ft (580 Nm), proving what everybody already knew about the legendary B58 engine — it’s a well of untapped potential. Factoring in the electric 7ers out there — the i7 sees power bumps across the lineup, too — makes comparing the Merc and big bimmer almost pointless; for now, the 7er simply outguns the S-Class.

Technology

Screens, screens, and more screens. As mentioned, BMW moves toward iDrive X with the 7 Series LCI, eschewing bigger screens in favor of the Panoramic Display and a svelte center display. That said, you don’t lose any usability from the old model to the new, and indeed, the tech differences between the S-Class and new 7 are largely aesthetic. Wireless phone compatibility, configurable driving modes, generative AI integration, and configurable ambient lighting are all standard features in the luxury flagship segment. All in all, it seems the two are about even on the tech front. But everywhere else? We think the LCI 7 Series is the clear front runner. What do you think?