With Audi just pulling the wraps off its bold new Q3 Sportback, the premium coupe-SUV segment is heating up again. Few rivals capture this trend better than the BMW X2 and Audi’s latest entry, both promising sharp design and everyday usability in a sleeker, sportier package than their upright siblings. So how does the all-new Q3 Sportback stack up against the established X2 — inside, outside, and on paper?

Exterior Design

In front, the new Audi Q3 Sportback moves its wide grille up toward the hood a bit from the outgoing model, slimming the headlights and adding lots of black plastic along the sides and bottom of the front bumper design. It’s a sharp contrast to the BMW X2. By comparison, the X2 looks — dare we say it — conservative and almost stately. The same can be said for the rear end design of the new Q3 Sportback. A split-taillight design replaces the last generation’s clean design. Overall, the new Q3 is much busier looking than the previous one or the BMW X2.

Measurements are predictably close for the two SUVs. The new Audi measures 178 inches (around 4.5 meters) long, which is a miniscule 1.3 inches (3.3 cm) longer than the X2. The coupe roofline means the Q3 Sportback’s roof is 1.1 inches (29 mm) lower than the regular Audi Q3. Overall, the two are very similar. Like when we compared the non-Sportback Audi Q3 vs. BMW X1, we think the X2’s styling is conservative and nearly stately when compared to the Q3 Sportback. Again: thanks for ditching the fake exhaust tips, Audi.

Interior Design

Inside the 2026 Audi Q3, you’re immediately met with a cabin anchored by an unconventional steering column control hub. The most radical change — and the feature that continues to sets the Q3 apart from rivals — is Audi’s decision to move key functions like the gear selector, headlights, and wipers onto the column, eliminating the traditional stalks altogether. Complementing this futuristic layout is a broad array of ambient lighting, placing the Q3 on equal footing with the BMW X2 in terms of atmosphere. Both resemble German nightclubs more than we’d prefer.

The Q3 Sportback has 17.2 cubic feet of trunk space, or 488 liters. The X2, meanwhile, has 516 liters or 18.2 cubic feet. Note these measurements are by EU standards. The difference in cargo space, like in other areas, likely won’t be a dealbreaker by itself. From a materials standpoint, the two look similarly close. Although the Q3 Sportback might feature more liberal use of Alcantara, which might be cozy but age worse than the faux leather in the X2.

Performance

Like the Q3 SUV, the Q3 Sportback comes in three flavors: gas, diesel, and hybrid. While we don’t have any info on a possible SQ3 Sportback to rival the X2 M35i, we do know that the most powerful variant of the Q3 Sportback will develop 400 Nm of torque and 195 kW. That’s around 295 pound-feet and 261 horsepower — not exactly rivaling the 300+ horsepower X2 M35i. Like the X2, all-wheel drive and front-wheel drive variants will both be available. The last generation even got a sick RS Q3 Sportback variant touting the brand’s spicy five-cylinder engine. While that almost certainly won’t make it Stateside, here’s hoping it at least arrives in Europe to properly fight off the X2 M35i.

Technology

The Audi Q3 Sportback touts slightly less screen real estate than the BMW X2; particularly, the smaller center screen could make navigating menus a bit more challenging. Features like wireless charging, backup assistant, USB-C ports, and ambient lighting are shared between the two. A SONOS premium sound system substitutes the X2’s available Harman Kardon unit. But again; more similarities than differences here, except when it comes to software.

In the end, the BMW X2 and Audi Q3 Sportback land closer than their styling might suggest. Both deliver the blend of design flair and everyday practicality buyers expect in this fast-growing niche. The real difference may come down to taste: the Q3 Sportback’s daring new interior and busier lines versus the X2’s cleaner, more understated approach. With both now in play, the only question left is simple: which keys would you take home?