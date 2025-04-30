Even though we’ve been talking at great length about the next-gen M3, the reality is that the “G84” is still roughly three years away. According to our sources, the new sports sedan is scheduled to enter production in July 2028. Nevertheless, BMW is eager to hype up what will be the model’s seventh iteration.

It’s a known fact that M will stick with a six-cylinder engine for the next M3. Conflicting reports suggest engineers may either continue using the S58 or switch to the B58. However, BMW’s Head of Neue Klasse hints that neither of those current powertrains will make it under the M3’s hood.

Speaking with Top Gear magazine, Mike Reichelt said: “We’re also going to offer it with a new type of six-cylinder engine, because we understand it may be early for some committed M fans to make the switch [to electric].”

He stopped short of sharing more details about the engine, leaving room for speculation. Since BMW must comply with increasingly strict emissions regulations, whatever powers the next M3 will have to meet the upcoming Euro 7 standard. We don’t believe the M division will go so far as to adopt a plug-in hybrid. If you’re into hot PHEVs, the M5 is already available.

A full hybrid doesn’t really make sense in a performance car. That’s why our money is on a mild-hybrid setup for the “S58,” as a 48V system would add minimal weight. Unless BMW goes the mild-hybrid B58 route, but surely an M car deserves an M engine, right? Cramming in the larger S68 V8 seems like wishful thinking. Developing a completely new engine doesn’t seem feasible either, given the company’s gradual shift toward EVs.

Here’s a fun fact you might not know. About a decade ago, BMW admitted it had regularly developed and tested prototype V6 engines. However, those powertrains never made it to production, as they failed to meet the company’s noise and harshness standards, according to a Road & Track article from February 2015. Obviously, we’re not saying the next M3 will have a V6, but it’s a tidbit that may have flown under the radar.

Whatever BMW has planned for the next gas-powered M3, we suspect the lineup will have one glaring omission. Sources close to Munich have told us the manual gearbox could be dropped. Here’s hoping the rear-wheel-drive layout is sticking around for another generation. If not, at least give the xDrive system a selectable 2WD mode for tail-happy shenanigans.

Source: Top Gear