For nearly four decades, the BMW M3 has defined the compact sports sedan. But in 2025, the G80 M3 lineup looks different from what many purists might expect. The automatic Competition models dominate the sales charts, and xDrive all-wheel drive ensures blistering acceleration times. Yet tucked quietly at the base of the lineup is something far more special: the last remaining manual-transmission M3.

In this review, we take a closer look at a particularly striking example — a 2025 BMW M3 Sedan in Dark Emerald Metallic — to see whether this six-speed is the true enthusiast’s M3, and possibly the final one of its kind.

A Manual Transmission in 2025

In an era where nearly every rival has ditched the stick, BMW continues to offer a manual gearbox in the standard M3. The reasoning isn’t about performance numbers. With 473 horsepower and rear-wheel drive, the manual M3 is slower on paper than its Competition counterpart. But that misses the point. The six-speed gearbox makes driving the M3 a more deliberate, engaging process. Every shift, every clutch press, connects the driver directly to the S58 twin-turbo inline-six. It’s an experience that reminds you why the M3 became an icon in the first place — not because it was the fastest car in a straight line, but because it was the most rewarding to drive.

The Window Sticker Breakdown

The example we tested isn’t just a base car. Its Monroney sticker totals $101,875, thanks to a careful mix of performance and luxury options. Here’s how it adds up:

MSRP: $76,000

Dark Emerald Metallic paint: $4,500

Kyalami Orange/Black Leather interior: $2,550

Carbon Package ($15,300): includes M Carbon Bucket Seats, M Carbon Ceramic Brakes, M Alcantara steering wheel, M Driver’s Package, BMW Curved Display with HUD, and 19/20-inch dual-spoke wheels

Parking Assistance Package: $700

Executive Package: $1,400 (heated steering wheel, full LED headlights with cornering function, power tailgate)

M Shadowline Lights: $250

Destination & Handling: $1,175

Grand Total: $101,875

That’s a serious figure for a “base” M3, but it highlights how customizable the G80 platform remains. From the outrageous Kyalami Orange seats to the shimmering Dark Emerald Metallic paintwork, this is a spec that feels both unique and unapologetically bold. But it’s expensive.

Will There Be A New Manual M3?

BMW hasn’t confirmed whether the next-generation M3 will retain a manual transmission. With electrification and software-driven performance on the horizon, the writing may already be on the wall. That makes the current G80 manual not just another variant, but potentially a collector’s piece — the end of an era for driver-engaged sports sedans. For enthusiasts, the decision comes down to what matters more: outright speed or a richer driving experience. The Competition model with xDrive may post quicker numbers, but the manual car is the one that stays truest to the M3’s DNA.

Watch the Full Review

We put this exact car to the test in our latest YouTube video, exploring how the manual transmission feels on the road, how it stacks up against the Competition models, and why BMW chose to keep the stick alive when so many rivals walked away.