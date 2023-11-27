Here are some new photos of the China-exclusive BMW iX1 eDrive25L. Codename U12, the variant of the BMW X1/iX1 with an extended wheelbase was unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2023. Production for this larger version of the compact crossover takes place at Shenyang plant. Reflecting the distinctive preferences of the Chinese market, this model surpasses the global version in size, measuring 4616 millimeters (181.7 inches) in length, which is 116 mm (4.5 in) longer than the standard X1 sold elsewhere. The majority of this additional length is concentrated in the wheelbase, now extending to 2802 mm (110 in), marking an increase of 110 mm (4.3 in) compared to the standard model.

A Tradition of Long Wheelbase Models in China

It’s worth mentioning that the trend of lengthening BMW models for the Chinese market continues, following the precedent set by the previous-generation X1. The U12 joins the ranks of the long-wheelbase X5, introduced last year in a country where prioritizing rear legroom is a common practice. Maintaining a width of 1845 mm (72.6 in) and a height of 1641 mm (64.6 in), the U12 closely aligns with the dimensions of the globally available X1.

The Chinese version of the X1 is available in two trims, X and M, with the option of a three-cylinder powertrain and front-wheel drive known as the sDrive20Li. This configuration boasts a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine generating 154 hp (115 kW) and 230 Nm (169 lb-ft) of torque. Accelerating from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) takes 9.2 seconds, and it reaches a top speed of 128 mph (206 km/h).

For an upgraded performance, consider the sDrive25Li, equipped with a larger four-cylinder 2.0-liter engine delivering 201 hp (150 kW) and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) of torque. This enhances the acceleration, reducing the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) time to 7.9 seconds and raising the top speed to 142 mph (229 km/h). Alternatively, the more powerful engine is also available with xDrive, resulting in a quicker sprint of 7.7 seconds, though the top speed slightly decreases to 141 mph (227 km/h).

BMW is asking ￥288,900 ($42,000) for the sDrive20Li in China where the xDrive25Li retails from ￥349,900 ($51,000).