The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, has earned a reputation as one of the most exclusive and prestigious automotive events in the world. Held during Car Week each August in Carmel, California, the show blends rare automobiles, luxury lifestyle, and more into a single grand event. Guests are treated to a curated display of legendary classics, groundbreaking concept vehicles, and all the stuff in between. With its limited attendance and emphasis on hospitality, The Quail offers enthusiasts a chance to engage directly with manufacturers, designers, and collectors. During our visit, we made sure to get pictures of some of the most interesting cars on display.

Tour of Italy

Seeing a Ferrari during Car Week is hardly a headline. But, when it happens to be several examples of one of the rarest and most iconic Ferrari models ever, well…you notice. We saw a nice selection of different Ferrari models on display, but unquestionably the most special was the silver-painted F50. Not that the red one(s) weren’t also special, but only four of the 349 F50s got this sleek Grigio Argento/Argento Nürburgring paint. This specific example was stolen from Italy in 2001 before resurfacing in Japan two years later. Fast forward a couple decades and through what must be miles of red tape and due diligence, and the car is 100% clear and legal. With nearly $665,000 in restoration efforts, it’s now concourse quality.

Speaking of Italy, one of the more interesting debuts of the year happened over at the Lamborghini camp. The Lamborghini Fenomeno debuted as a “few-off,” with all thirty cars already spoken for. Though based on the Revuelto, there are some differences. Bodywork aside, the Fenomeno is fractionally wider and makes a bit more power. Now, the trio of electric motors and 6.5-liter V12 make a ridiculous 1,065 horsepower, 64 more than the Revuelto. It’ll fly from zero to 124 mph in 6.7 seconds onwards to a 217-mph top speed.

Corvette CX Concepts

The Corvette has been on a tear lately, eviscerating Nürburgring lap time records, shattering Mustang GTD customers’ hopes and dreams, and more than likely destroying a few sets of tires along the way. Here, GM brought two interesting concept cars. Both are variants dubbed the Corvette CX, and you’ll find no burbling V8 engines here. The electric concept Vettes rely on four electric motors generating a colossal 2,000 horsepower or more to all four wheels via all-wheel drive. While far from production ready, the “design study” CX’s looks will inform future Vette versions.

Bovensiepen Zagato

The Bovensiepen brothers ensured they got the Bovensiepen Zagato in front of eyes that could realistically afford their ultra-cool collaboration with Italian design house Zagato. Here, the car’s elegant interior and flowing exterior design fit in great. Or, at any rate, much better than a brash BMW G83 M4 Convertible — the car underpinning its carbon fiber bodywork. It also borrows the car’s fierce S58 engine, although here it has been massaged to produce 611 horsepower.

Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Singer, and More

You see before you photos of the Bugatti Brouillard, a 1578-horsepower monster named after a horse. Ettore Bugatti was quite the horse guy, and his favorite was named Brouillard. So, you’ll spy all kinds of interesting horse badging on the latest hypercar from the brand. Most of it, thankfully, inside the car. The door panels, seats, and gear selector all feature horse motifs in one way or another. Under the hood still beats a W-16 engine displacing 8.0 liters.

Other highlights include The Koenigsegg Gemera, the brand’s first four-seater, and another special Singer reimagination. This year’s Quail marked a special occasion, with the company celebrating 500 total cars “produced.” You can browse the gallery below to see more of our favorites from Quail 2025.