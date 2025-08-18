Remember the Bovensiepen Zagato? Andreas and Florian Bovensiepen, sons of ALPINA founder Burkard Bovensiepen, have gone their own way. Their debut vehicle is — as the name suggests — a collaboration with Milan design house Zagato. That may be obvious just from looking at it. It may or may not be obvious that, underneath, that’s a G83 M4. Less obvious still is that all that pretty bodywork is done entirely in lightweight carbon fiber. But that changes with the introduction of a new carbon package from the company.

The Bovensiepen Zagato’s Carbon Fiber Kit

Looking through the pictures, we can see that Bovensiepen has been careful not to overdo it. There are only a handful of carbon fiber additions. A curvaceous front splitter hangs low while protruding from the front bumper. Along the side, a carbon side skirt extends down to the ground, adding some aggressiveness. Finally, around back, a carbon fiber diffuser breaks up the rear end design a bit. Bovensiepen says the Carbon Package is a “demonstration of the Bovensiepen Zagato’s exceptional craftsmanship and an impressive accentuation of its athletic design.” Perhaps more interestingly, they also say that “customer wishes can be realized down to the finest detail.” That certainly seems to imply that more carbon is possible if you want it.

Despite being based on the G83 M4, or in lay terms the M4 Competition Convertible, we’re quite sure the Bovensiepen Zagato will behave quite differently from behind the wheel. Power has been cranked up to 611 horsepower and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet), and Bovensiepen says the car accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds; that’s a third of a second more than the droptop M4. Why base a coupe model on the convertible? Aesthetics, for one; it was the only way to make a car without a visible B-pillar. Secondly, it allowed the company to make a “double bubble” roof, which apparently is easier with a convertible than a coupe.

Sporty on the Outside, Luxurious on the Inside

The Bovensiepen Zagato may don some new carbon fiber parts on the outside. But inside, it’s still Lavalina leather as far as the eye can see. While clearly remaining very true to the car’s original M4 interior, there’s no mistaking the endless Lavalina leather covering…well, most surfaces in the cabin. Bovensiepen says it takes 130 hours of craftsmanship, 390 leather cuttings, and more than 1,800 meters of yarn to fully transform an M4 to a Zagato. Even better, you can choose from a library of 16 colors. That number grows by 45 if you’re willing to combine some Alcantara.

To us, the Carbon Package on the Bovensiepen Zagato looks more like an “example” than a showcase of what’s possible. And that’s fine; besides, the car looked great without it. With pricing unannounced but rumored to be far in excess of €300,000, we’re willing to be you can get your car looking exactly how you want it. As long as you’ve got the bank balance.

Photos courtesy of Bovensiepen