The Nürburgring Nordschleife doesn’t care where a car is from, how much it costs, or what badge it wears. With 73 corners spread across 12.9 unforgiving miles, it’s the most honest test of a car’s total performance. And the latest times from Chevrolet’s Corvette lineup make that painfully clear—especially when considering how the BMW M4 CSL has been positioned as one of BMW’s most focused and capable track cars.

Chevrolet just confirmed that its upcoming Corvette ZR1X laid down a 6:49.275 lap at the Nürburgring, making it the fastest lap ever recorded by a U.S.-built production vehicle. Right behind it was the 1,064-horsepower ZR1, which completed its lap in 6:50.763. But perhaps the most telling comparison comes from the naturally aspirated Corvette Z06, which managed a 7:11.826—over six seconds quicker than BMW’s best.

Because the BMW M4 CSL, despite being the fastest production BMW around the Nordschleife, recorded a 7:18.137. And on paper, it’s easy to see why.

Raw Specs Tell the Story

Let’s break it down.

Car

Nürburgring Lap Time Engine Horsepower

Drivetrain

Curb Weight Corvette ZR1X 6:49.275

Twin-turbo 5.5L DOHC flat-plane V8 1,250 hp RWD

3831 lbs Corvette ZR1 6:50.763 Twin-turbo 5.5L DOHC flat-plane V8 1,064 hp RWD 3,670 lbs Corvette Z06 7:11.826 Naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 670 hp RWD 3434 lbs BMW M4 CSL 7:18.137 Twin-turbo 3.0L inline-6 543 hp RWD 3640 lbs

The M4 CSL has long been praised for its precision and composure. But those virtues don’t change physics. It gives up 127 horsepower to the Z06, over 500 hp to the ZR1, and more than 700 horsepower to the ZR1X. That matters—especially at a track like the Nürburgring, where power translates directly to time gained on the straights and uphill sections. Even weight isn’t on BMW’s side here. The Z06, despite being larger and mid-engined, is about 200 pounds lighter than the CSL. That advantage, combined with sharper aerodynamics and a flat-plane crank V8 that revs to 8,600 rpm, makes it no surprise that the Z06 pulled off a time that would’ve been headline news if it weren’t completely overshadowed by the twin-turbo ZR1s.

What the Corvette ZR1 Nürburgring times show is how much the performance bar has moved—especially for American manufacturers. BMW’s M division now finds its flagship coupe still over 6 seconds behind a naturally aspirated Z06. Of course, the M4 CSL isn’t meant to be a power brute. It’s a meant to offer a balance between driving dynamics, steering feel, and driver engagement. But when it comes to lap times—the thing automakers publish to prove their engineering mettle—BMW’s best is behind. For now.

Earlier today, BMW posted their own record around the Nürburgring with the M3 CS Touring becoming the fastest touring around the Green Hell.

All These Records Go Under The “Prototype” Classification



Importantly, all three Corvettes were driven by GM engineers, not hired racing drivers, similar to how BMW M runs their own laps. These weren’t one-lap specials running on racing slicks either. Each car had U.S. production specifications with safety add-ons like a roll hoop, containment seat, fire suppression, and a six-point harness. The reason they’re officially listed under “prototype” is because they’re not homologated for sale in Europe—not because they were pre-production in performance. The BMW M4 CSL’s lap was achieved with a stock car on Michelin Cup 2 R tires.

The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Nürburgring effort is impressive, nonetheless. But BMW M4 CSL is still an impressive performance vehicle, despite not being the fastest around the Ring. [Image: Chevrolet Newsroom]