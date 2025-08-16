BMWs aren’t usually thought of as bargains. In fact, for decades the badge has been shorthand for premium prices as much as premium performance. But there’s one model that breaks the mold: the BMW M2. It’s the car that proves you don’t need six figures to get a full-blooded M experience. We’ve tested it on winding roads in Arizona and lived with it as a daily driver in Chicago, and it’s a true Swiss Army Knife—brilliantly sharp when you want to carve corners, yet surprisingly docile and easy to drive every day.

Indeed, revealed in 2015, the M2 has become BMW’s best-selling full-fledged M model, ahead of the M3 and the M4. It has also won various prestigious accolades, such as MotorTrend 2024 Performance Vehicle of the Year, Evo Magazine 2020 Car of the Year, and AutoExpress 2023 Performance Car of the Year. Its starting price of $68,200 might seem a bit steep, but not when you consider the overall package it offers.

Performance That Rivals More Expensive BMW M Cars

After all, the G87 comes equipped with the award-winning S58 inline-six engine, which produces 473 horsepower in the base variant and 523 horsepower in the CS variant. Needless to say, the base M2 goes from 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, while the M2 CS completes the sprint in just 3.7 seconds. The M2 CS is also the fastest compact car around the Nürburgring race track, with a lap time of 7 minutes and 25 seconds.

Beyond the numbers, what separates the M2 from almost all other cars in the BMW range is its handling and fun-to-drive quotient, reminiscent of classics like the 1M, the 2002, and the E46 M3. As the editors at MotorTrend said, “It’s quite possibly the best BMW M car developed in the 21st century.”

Of course, other BMW coupes like the M4 and M8 are also extremely capable vehicles. They have even spawned limited-edition collector’s models such as the 3.0 CSL and Skytop. However, both of those cars—and especially their special-edition variants—cost significantly more than the M2. Case in point: the M4 starts at $81,300, the M8 Gran Coupe at $140,000, and the 3.0 CSL, for its part, can cost over $1 million in the secondary market.

In fact, even the Z4 M40i—with the Handschalter Package—is still pricier than the M2 ($71,900).

BMW M2 vs Porsche Cayman, Audi RS3, and AMG CLA45 S

The Audi RS3 ($63,400) and the Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S ($67,550) may undercut the M2, but most critics would argue that the G87 has a better overall package. Then there’s the Porsche 718 Cayman, which probably has better handling. Yet, the base Cayman—with 300 horsepower and a 0-60 mph time of 4.7 seconds—has an MSRP of $75,400. Meanwhile, the Cayman GTS 4.0, with 394 horsepower and a 3.8-second 0-60 mph time, starts at $103,300.

For these prices, you can get the M2 CS ($98,600) or a base M2 with the $9,900 Carbon Package, which adds carbon bucket seats and a carbon roof.

Moreover, the M2’s consistently high demand means a five-year resale value of 59.4 percent—the highest of all BMWs. For comparison, the Z4’s resale value is 51.5 percent, and the M4’s is 55.9 percent.

The Sweet Spot in BMW’s Lineup

Sure, the 330i or M240i might get you in the BMW door for less, and the M4 or M8 deliver more horsepower if you’re willing to spend. But the M2 sits in that sweet spot where price, performance, and pure driving fun all collide. It’s why critics compare it to icons like the E46 M3 or even the legendary 2002, and why resale values hold so strong years after purchase. In a lineup full of luxury heavy-hitters, the M2 stands out as the rare BMW that’s both a thrill to drive and a smart buy.