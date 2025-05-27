No more guesstimates and reports about the numbers that make up the new M2 CS. BMW is finally releasing full details, just days after the car’s public debut at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. We’ve been following the second-generation Competition Sport for several years, and now the cat is out of the bag. Without further ado, here’s how M has improved the G87 formula.

At the heart of the new M2 CS is an upgraded twin-turbo inline-six engine. The 3.0-liter “S58” now delivers 523 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque. Enthusiasts get an extra 50 hp and 36 lb-ft (50 Nm) over the 2025 M2 fitted with the automatic transmission. At the same time, it’s just as potent as the M4 Competition xDrive. Sadly, there is no manual gearbox available, despite the old F87-generation M2 CS having a stick.

Lighter Than The Regular BMW M2

Let’s talk weight. BMW has removed 97 pounds for the version sold in the US, where it tips the scales at 3,770 lbs. In Europe, the car has lost 30 kilograms, reducing its weight to approximately 1,700 kg without a driver. Since this isn’t a CSL, the rear seats remain in place. Engineers achieved the weight savings through a variety of carbon fiber components and forged 19-inch wheels. The flashy shoes come in matte Gold Bronze.

Adding power and shedding weight has reduced the 0-60 mph (96 km/h) sprint by two-tenths of a second to 3.7 seconds. In Europe, the M2 CS reaches 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.8 seconds. Using the one-foot rollout method, it does the job in 3.5 seconds. Flat out, it reaches an electronically limited 188 mph (302 km/h), making it 11 mph (17 km/h) faster than the standard car.

One Color For The Interior – Black

The M2 CS’s interior is built around performance and lightweight design. The driver and passenger sit in heated M Carbon bucket seats that combine Alcantara and Black Merino leather with M Color stitching. These seats are lighter than standard buckets, have removable head restraints for helmet use, and can be fitted with multi-point harnesses for track work.

The Alcantara-wrapped, three-spoke M steering wheel has a flat bottom, gearshift paddles, a red 12 o’clock marker, and two M buttons for quick access to custom driving settings. Carbon-fiber trim runs across the dash and center console, where you’ll also find a red “CS” badge. Other touches include M seatbelts, door sills with an illuminated “CS” logo and red outline, and customizable ambient lighting in the door panels—turn it off to see the carbon weave underneath. The M Anthracite headliner completes the focused, driver-centered cabin.

Below $100,000

Addressing the delicate issue of pricing, the CS costs $99,775 in the United States, including destination and handling fees. It’s a whopping $30,400 more expensive than the base M2 with an automatic transmission. You could buy a new MINI 3-Door Hardtop with the difference. In BMW’s defense, features that are optional on the M2 are standard on the CS. We’re primarily talking about the Carbon Package ($9,900) and M Driver’s Package ($2,500), along with a few miscellaneous items like the darkened headlights, active cruise control, and Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel. Adding the extras to a non-CS M2 reduces the price gap between the two to nearly $19,000.

In Germany, BMW is charging a steep €115,000, or €37,500 more than the Steptronic-equipped regular M2 before options. You won’t pay more for the Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey, and Portimao Blue colors. Splurge on the Individual Velvet Blue, and you’ll be paying $3,600 in the U.S. However, what truly sets it apart from a regular G87 is the new trunk lid, featuring an integrated CSL-style ducktail spoiler.

Although BMW charges a massive premium, it still lists the carbon-ceramic brakes with red calipers separately for $8,500. The staggered wheels come with 275/35 ZR19 front and 285/30 ZR20 rear tires, which can be upgraded at no extra cost to “track” and “ultra-track” rubber. It’s worth noting that BMW has lowered the car by 0.2 inches and revised everything from the springs and dampers to the steering and differential.

Production begins in August at the San Luis Potosí factory in Mexico, where BMW will build the M2 CS in “limited numbers.” We expect roughly 2,000 units to be assembled. The market launch is set for late summer.

BMW M2 CS Velvet Blue

BMW M2 CS Brooklyn Grey

BMW M2 CS Interior

BMW M2 CS