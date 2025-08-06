AC Schnitzer’s latest package for the new MINI Convertible (F67) adds more grip, more sound, and a sharper stance—without overdoing it. The 2025 MINI Convertible (F67) hasn’t been out long, but AC Schnitzer has already put together a full tuning package for it. It’s aimed at drivers who want more control, more noise, and more presence—without giving up everyday drivability.

A Power Boost in the Works

For those driving the John Cooper Works model, a power upgrade is currently in development. While exact performance figures haven’t been shared yet, AC Schnitzer says it will come with a component warranty for up to 100,000 kilometers, and extended coverage will be available. There’s also an optional engine cover to match, offering a small visual cue that things under the hood aren’t stock.

New Exhaust, New Voice

AC Schnitzer’s new exhaust system is aimed at both the Cooper S and JCW. It includes front and rear silencers and ends in a pair of centrally mounted, 100 mm carbon-finished tips. It’s paired with a new rear diffuser insert that helps tie everything together. It’s not just for looks—the system is designed to add sound and a bit more visual weight to the rear of the car.

Suspension Tweaks for More Control

A fully adjustable coilover suspension is currently in development, but if you don’t want to wait, there’s already a lowering spring kit available. It drops the ride height by about 20 to 25 mm at both ends, giving the car a lower center of gravity and sharper road feel without going overboard.

Two Sets of Wheels

There are two new wheel designs to choose from. The first is the MI3—a more modern, web-like Y-spoke pattern available in black or BiColor. The second is the more familiar AC1 five-double-spoke design, also in two finishes. Both options come in 19-inch sizing with 225/35 R19 tires. If you’d rather keep your factory wheels, you can still improve stance and stability with 10 mm black anodized wheel spacers.

Aerodynamic Bits Enhance The Cooper

There’s also a set of aero parts: a front splitter, side wings, and side skirts. They’re not extreme, but they do alter the car’s look and help with airflow. Decals are available in black or red, and there’s a simple but smart touch—paint protection film for the rear bumper to reduce scratches during loading and unloading.

Interior Add-ons Keep It Simple

Inside, Schnitzer offers a few small upgrades—aluminium pedals, a matching footrest, and a key holder. They don’t change the driving experience, but they give the cabin a bit of extra texture without going over the top.

There are no details yet on pricing, but as always, you can follow their page for more updates.