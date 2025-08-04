Whether it’s gasoline, diesel, or electric, all cars are bad for the environment. That’s an undeniable fact. However, automakers are increasingly prioritizing efforts to make their vehicles less damaging to our already fragile planet. Decarbonization isn’t just about convincing people to ditch their combustion engines for EVs. It’s also about sustainability. And sustainability has become one of the industry’s most frequently used terms, referring to the conservation of limited resources through greater use of secondary materials.

Ahead of the new iX3’s debut next month, BMW is highlighting the electric crossover’s green credentials after crunching the numbers. The first modern Neue Klasse model will surpass the combustion-engine X3 (G45) in carbon efficiency after 21,500 kilometers (13,359 miles). If the second-generation iX3 (NA5) is charged exclusively using renewable energy, it’s even better. The German luxury automaker claims it will outperform the gas-powered X3 after just 17,500 kilometers (10,873 miles).

Charging is just one part of the equation. The iX3’s Gen6 battery pack with round cells uses 50% secondary cobalt, lithium, and nickel. BMW also relies on renewable energy during the production of anode and cathode materials and battery cells. Compared to the first-gen iX3 (G08) and its Gen5 prismatic cells, CO₂e emissions per watt hour have dropped by 42%.

But the eco-friendly approach goes beyond the battery. The new iX3 uses secondary aluminum for 70% of its cast aluminum wheels and up to 80% for wheel carriers and swivel bearings. The front trunk and engine compartment cover incorporate 30% secondary raw material. It comes from recycled maritime plastic, including discarded fishing nets and ropes. Inside, BMW makes the Econeer seat covers from PET and produces the carpets entirely from recycled yarn.

BMW proudly reports that the new Debrecen plant in Hungary emits just 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of CO₂e per iX3 built. That’s about 66% less than at its existing factories. By using secondary materials and renewable energy, BMW has cut CO₂e emissions across the supply chain during product development by 35%.

This new strategy will likely extend across multiple Neue Klasse models, including next year’s return of the i3. BMW will assemble the electric sedan in Munich, making it the company’s first existing factory to transition entirely to EV production by 2027. As a result, 3 Series production will need to move, possibly to the Dingolfing plant once the next-gen model (G50) launches.

Gen6 batteries and motors won’t remain exclusive to Neue Klasse models. Although not yet confirmed, the next-generation X5 and X7 are expected to spawn electric variants, likely called iX5 and iX7, featuring NK-derived hardware. BMW might also introduce an iX6 to cater to the coupe-style SUV crowd. Later this decade, MINI, Rolls-Royce, and ALPINA are expected to adopt this next-gen electric know-how as well.

Source: BMW