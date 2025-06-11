The discussion surrounding front trunks in electric vehicles often sparks debate. Some argue that they’re unnecessary, frequently citing their limited size as a reason for their lack of usefulness. They claim the space is wasted and could be better utilized for housing hardware. Doing so would free up more room inside the cabin. Others, however, believe a “frunk” serves a purpose, even if it’s just for storing charging cables or shopping bags.

We’ve been reporting on the possibility of a front cargo area for the new iX3 since April 2024. Late last year, a prototype was spotted with its hood open, revealing what appeared to be a plastic cover over a small storage compartment. BMW has now confirmed that the second generation of its electric crossover will indeed include a dedicated front space for small items.

Unsurprisingly, the German luxury brand isn’t ready to share specific details just yet. We’ll have to wait until the world premiere in September at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich. BMW told us that the frunk will be predictably on the smaller side. Whether it will be spacious enough for charging cables and weekly groceries remains to be seen, but it will be there.

Although BMW has been producing electric vehicles for some time, the 2026 iX3 will only be the second model to feature a frunk. Since the i3 debuted in 2013, no subsequent EV from Bavaria has included a supplementary front trunk. The company has never explained why none of its larger, more recent electric models have incorporated one.

Some speculate the omission was a cost-cutting measure; others believe it stemmed from engineering challenges related to packaging. Perhaps BMW surveyed EV owners and discovered the frunk sees little use. Whatever the reason, that’s now in the past. We reckon that the iX3 is unlikely to be the only upcoming electric BMW to feature a front cargo area. It could pave the way for future Neue Klasse models to offer this added layer of practicality.