This BMW G80 M3 didn’t need much help standing out. Painted in Rosso Corsa from the BMW Individual catalog, it already catches your eye from a block away. But even bold colors can’t hide the factory ride height—and that’s where this M3 benefits from a proper suspension and stance correction. Just like the Dravit Grey example, this M3 now runs on a set of H&R Super Sport Springs and H&R TRAK+ Wheel Spacers front and rear. The setup is simple but effective, and the results speak for themselves.

Ride Height Sorted

From the factory, the G80 M3 sits a bit high for a performance car—especially with wide wheels and low-profile tires. The H&R springs fix that by dropping the car about 1.4 inches up front and 1.0 inch at the rear. That’s enough to close the wheel gap without compromising the suspension geometry or ride comfort. With the drop, the M3 finally sits like it should. No more arch gap. The car looks grounded, like it’s ready to drive hard, not just pose for photos.

Spacers That Finish the Job

To complete the stance, 13mm TRAK+ spacers were installed all around. They push the stock wheels outward just enough to line them up with the fenders—nothing exaggerated, just clean and flush. The result is subtle but makes a big difference: the car looks wider, lower, and better balanced. In photos, it’s obvious how much tighter the fitment is. The wheels now sit where they belong, and the lower suspension gives the car a proper, settled look—especially in profile and rear three-quarter shots.

It’s Not Just for Show

Lowering the car and widening the track does more than improve the stance. The center of gravity drops, which helps reduce body roll in corners. The car feels a bit sharper, more immediate, especially during quick transitions. And because the springs are made to work with BMW’s Adaptive M Suspension, there’s no harshness or bounce over uneven pavement. The spacers also contribute to stability at higher speeds by slightly widening the footprint. Again, nothing extreme, just small, functional changes that add up.

This isn’t a complicated build, but it still needs to be done right. A proper installation and alignment are essential—especially if you want to keep tire wear in check and get the most out of the changes.

Altogether, this Rosso Corsa M3 doesn’t just look better—it sits right, drives tighter, and finally matches its aggressive design with an equally confident stance. A bold spec like this deserves to look the part, and now it does. [Photos: @seamusjhickey for @g80stealth]