The 2021 BMW M3 Sedan is a monster right out of the box. With its 3.0-liter M TwinPower Turbo inline-six cranking out 473 horsepower and paired to a 6-speed manual transmission, it’s every purist’s dream weapon. But there’s always room to turn up the dial—and that’s exactly what’s happened with this Dravit Grey Metallic G80 M3, sporting a bold Kyalami Orange interior and now sitting pretty (and low) on a fresh set of H&R Sport Springs and TRAK+ Wheel Spacers.

Visually, the car already commands attention with its M Double-spoke Style 825M wheels—19×9.5 inches in the front and 20×10.5 inches out back—wrapped in sticky Pirelli P-Zero rubber (275/35R19 and 285/30R20, respectively). But the factory stance, while aggressive, left a little daylight in the wheel arches. Enter the H&R Super Sport Springs (Part #: 50496-77), designed specifically for the 2021-2022 BMW M3 Sedan and M3 Competition Sedan with Adaptive M Suspension.

Sharper Looks, Sharper Handling

The H&R Super Sport Springs drop the M3 approximately 1.4 inches up front and 1.0 inch at the rear. That subtle yet significant lowering not only transforms the M3’s stance—giving it that squat, athletic posture enthusiasts crave—but also tightens up the driving experience. Reduced body roll, sharper cornering response, and a more connected feel to the road should make the M3 even more of a precision tool, without sacrificing everyday comfort thanks to compatibility with the factory adaptive dampers.

And it’s not just about the drop. To really finish the look, H&R’s TRAK+ Wheel Spacers were fitted—13mm front and rear. Crafted from a proprietary lightweight alloy stronger than traditional billet aluminum, the spacers push the wheels outward just enough to perfectly flush them with the fenders. The result? A properly aggressive, motorsport-inspired stance that fills out the M3’s muscular bodywork like it always should have from the factory.

What’s impressive about the combination of H&R springs and spacers is how they retain the BMW’s daily drivability while unlocking sharper handling characteristics. The lowered center of gravity and widened track width translate to better agility through corners, increased stability at speed, and—importantly for any M car—an even deeper sense of connection between driver and machine.

Installation does require professional attention, particularly to ensure proper fitment and alignment, but the payoff is well worth it. After the upgrade, a full alignment keeps tire wear in check and ensures that the handling improvements are maximized. So if you’re thinking about some track time, or simply improve the overall driving aspect of your G80 M3, these H&R Springs upgrades might do the trick.