BMW never gave American buyers an M3 Touring. That fact alone has frustrated fans of fast wagons for decades—especially considering the G81 M3 Touring is finally here, but still forbidden fruit in the U.S. But now, thanks to a meticulous and wildly ambitious build, one enthusiast has created their own version of BMW’s dream machine: a 2015 BMW 328i xDrive Sports Wagon transformed, inside and out, into a fire-breathing F80 M3 Competition. And yes—it’s a six-speed manual.

This one-off M3 wagon is now up for auction on Bring a Trailer, and if it looks like it rolled straight out of BMW M GmbH’s secret skunkworks in Garching, that’s because the builder went to obsessive lengths to make it so.

From Sensible Family Hauler to Street-Legal M3 Touring

Let’s start with what this car was. The base vehicle is a 2015 BMW 328i xDrive Touring (F31), originally finished in Mineral Gray Metallic and equipped with the M Sport package. Back in 2016, it sustained front and rear damage—an unfortunate twist that ultimately gave it a second life. In 2024, the current seller picked it up and began one of the most thorough conversions we’ve seen in years.

The donor? A 2017 F80 BMW M3 Competition Package, salvaged due to front-end damage but mechanically intact. The entire driveline, chassis, and interior were transplanted into the Touring shell, with documentation and photos to prove every step. That means this wagon now houses the M3’s S55 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six, pushing out 444 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque.

But it’s not just bolted in—it’s fully integrated.

Real Rear-Wheel Drive, Manual Transmission, and M3 DNA

Originally all-wheel drive, this 328i underwent major surgery to accommodate rear-wheel drive. The transmission tunnel was modified to fit the Getrag six-speed manual from the M3, and the rear subframe, limited-slip differential, and reinforced chassis bracing were all swapped over as well.

M3 front and rear subframes, brakes, steering rack, and Competition-spec suspension components make the car feel and drive like a true M car. To dial in the stance and handling even further, KW height-adjustable springs were fitted—the only aftermarket modification in the entire build.

The car now rides on the iconic 20-inch BMW Style 666M wheels, freshly refinished and wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tires—265/30 up front and 295/30 in the rear.

M3 Widebody Meets Touring Practicality

To match the M3’s wider track, the builder grafted steel front fenders from the M3 onto the F31 body, and fitted OEM M3 bumper covers, side skirts, grilles, and Shadowline exterior trim. The wagon was then resprayed in Carmine Red, a bold BMW Individual color typically reserved for M cars. Even the ICON adaptive LED headlights from the M3 were installed for added authenticity.

A Proper M Interior—Not Just a Parts Mashup

Inside, the transformation continues with the M3’s full leather dashboard, carbon fiber trim, and M-specific digital cluster and steering wheel. The front M sport seats are heated, bolstered, and beautifully upholstered—just like in the M3—and the heated rear bench still folds flat, preserving the wagon’s signature practicality. There’s also a panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon surround sound, Comfort Access, cruise control, and iDrive with navigation. Everything was relocated from the donor car, not just swapped in randomly.

Fully Legal in California—and That’s Saying Something

Perhaps the most impressive part? This build isn’t just a track toy or garage queen. It’s been refereed and certified by the California Bureau of Automotive Repair, meaning it meets California’s stringent emissions and safety standards. It even has CARB approval, so it’s 100% street-legal in one of the toughest regulatory states in the country.

Oxygen sensors were replaced in May 2025, and the car has covered just 1,000 miles since the conversion. The digital odometer now reads 63,000 miles, which includes the donor M3’s mileage before the swap. All major systems—electronics, wiring, drivetrain, and interior—were transplanted during the build and documented throughout the process.

The M3 Touring BMW Should Have Built

With the auction ending on July 30, whoever ends up with this unique M3 Touring will not only own a one-of-one machine—they’ll also be the envy of every BMW nerd at their next Cars & Coffee. [Image Credit & More photos at Bring-a-Trailer]