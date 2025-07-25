The new M2 CS isn’t perfect. BMW skipped the manual gearbox and the carbon fiber hood that the “F87” had, and also did away with the carbon front splitter from the previous generation. I still think the ducktail spoiler is bigger than it needs to be, while the pricing is predictably prohibitive. Nevertheless, if you’re after the ultimate G87, this is the one to get. New images of the Competition Sport show the hottest derivative to date in its natural habitat.

BMW Poland immortalized the 2025 M2 CS at the local Silesia Ring. The regional branch brought a striking example painted in Velvet Blue. It’s the only Individual color available, though you can choose from three regular hues. The compact RWD machine is available in M Brooklyn Grey, M Portimao Blue, or Sapphire Black. Hopefully, you like the matte gold bronze wheels because they’re the only ones available.

It’s certainly a wild combo and, in time, it could prove to be the most valuable configuration of the M2 CS. Aside from the carbon fiber trunk lid with its CSL-style design element, the car doesn’t look dramatically different from the standard version. BMW did give the front end a slightly more aggressive design, but unless you’re a diehard enthusiast, it’s unlikely you’ll notice the difference.

While the previous-generation M2 topped out with the CS, BMW did secretly build a one-off CSL prototype. With the G87, there’s a greater chance of a production CSL happening closer to the end of the cycle. In the meantime, the next step to elevate the M2 formula is through an xDrive version. It’s supposedly coming as early as next year.

For now, M is focusing on the CS, with production at the San Luis Potosí plant beginning in August. BMW plans to start its first deliveries in the third quarter of the year. Production will likely be limited by time rather than volume. The Mexican plant will churn M2 CS units for about 12 months. During this period, BMW could manufacture approximately 2,000 vehicles.

If a full-fat M2 CSL is in the pipeline, you’d better start saving now. The CS is already a six-figure car in the United States. Okay, it “only” costs $99,775, but with the optional $8,500 carbon-ceramic brakes and a $3,000 Individual color, it crosses into the $100,000+ territory.

Photos: dominikkalamusimages / BMW Poland