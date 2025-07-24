It’s the dawn of a new era at BMW. Neue Klasse is making a comeback, but instead of representing a line of sedans and coupes as it did decades ago, it’ll spread across the entire lineup. From hatchbacks to SUVs and everything in between, NK will introduce a new design language and next-generation technology, with iDrive X at its core. The first production model to adopt the new ideology is the second-generation iX3, which premieres in September.

If you prefer sedans over SUVs, these three cars are also bound to get the Neue Klasse treatment. We’re talking about BMW’s core sedans: 3 Series, 5 Series, and 7 Series. The smallest of the three will switch to the next generation as the “G50” next year. Also in 2026, we’ll see the facelifted 7 Series (“G70”), while the Life Cycle Impulse for the middle child is planned for 2027, when the 5 Series (“G60”) will go under the knife.

A spy video shot in what appears to be sunny Spain shows the three sedans hiding their Neue Klasse makeovers. Since the 3 Series was designed from day one to adhere to the new design language, it should feature the most significant changes over its predecessor. Its bigger brothers will be mid-cycle updates for existing cars, so the changes are unlikely to be as radical. For example, we can already see that the 7 Series will retain its unusual split headlights.

To get an idea of what’s hiding under the swirly camo, look no further than the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse. As hinted by the concept, even bigger changes will occur inside. The next iDrive will feature a massive center touchscreen, but it will not include an instrument cluster or rotary dial. Physical buttons will be kept to a minimum for a “less is more” approach that is sure to spark controversy. Some of us, past a certain age, still prefer physical buttons for frequently used functions. However, most features will soon be accessible only through the infotainment system. You could argue that the ship has already sailed with current BMWs running on iDrive 8/8.5 or 9.

One of the 3 Series prototypes spotted here has a quad exhaust system. However, don’t get too excited just yet since it’s not an M3. Instead, we believe BMW is testing an M350 as a replacement for the M340i, with a more powerful B58 engine. The full-fat M model will retain its S58, likely in a mild-hybrid configuration for the M3 “G84.”

Thankfully, large-displacement engines are here to stay. A few days ago, M boss Frank van Meel said the six-cylinder units are being tweaked to comply with Euro 7 regulations. The mayor of M Town has also promised to keep the V8 alive, so look for the M5 and 760i to stick with eight cylinders for the long haul.

Video: NCars / YouTube