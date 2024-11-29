The Toyota Supra is going out with a proverbial bang by using BMW’s beefiest B58 engine to date. Available only in Europe and Japan, the A90 Final Edition is the most potent Supra to ever come from the factory. Capped at just 300 units, the Japanese sports coupe dials the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six to 429 horsepower. The maximum torque is substantially up, rising to 570 Nm (420 lb-ft), which is 20 Nm (14 lb-ft) more than you get from the non-Competition M3 with its S58 engine.

Appealing to enthusiasts, the last hurrah for the fifth-generation Supra is offered strictly with a manual gearbox. Beyond the stronger BMW engine, the A90 Final Edition has many upgrades over a standard six-cylinder model. It gets forged 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, a KW suspension, and larger Brembo front brakes.

The Supra’s epilogue also has wider Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and an aerodynamic body kit. The huge rear wing, like the carbon fiber front spoiler lip, is impossible to miss. Toyota added canards and a hood duct with a detachable piece. It comes off when extra cooling is necessary, so owners can manually take it off during track days.

The A90 Final Edition’s interior also stands out thanks to body-hugging Recaro carbon bucket seats. Striking red accents and the asymmetric seat color choice spruce up the cabin. Toyota generously uses Alcantara to make the Supra’s interior a bit more special before the coupe-ified Z4 M40i retires.

The swan song goes on sale next spring, and production of the Supra will end later in 2025. Magna Steyr assembles the car in Graz, Austria, alongside the Z4. According to our sources, BMW doesn’t plan to replace the G29 roadster with a new model. However, Toyota has already suggested that there will be a next-gen Supra.

Does that mean the two will part ways? Even if that happens, the collaboration will continue with their joint effort on hydrogen tech. BMW’s first fuel cell production model is due in 2028, likely based on the next X5 (G65).

Source: Toyota