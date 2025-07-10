BMW is sending off the M850i xDrive in style with a fresh lineup of rare and iconic BMW Individual colors for 2026. From Technoviolet to Ruby Star Neo, each body style—Coupe, Gran Coupe, and Convertible—gets its own exclusive palette.

The BMW 8 Series isn’t long for this world. After returning in 2018 following a nearly 20 year hiatus, the elegantly styled sedan is on its way out. But it isn’t going quietly. For the 2026 model year, BMW has brought a nice selection of Individual color options to the car, similar to what the brand has done for the M2 and other high-value cars. While pricing is a little bit higher than the M2’s discounted $3,000, and the option is limited to M850i xDrive models, it still makes these special colors a little bit more accessible than before. Even better, each body style has its own unique colors available.

2026 M850i xDrive Coupe Individual Colors Added

The 2026 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe gets a vast selection of new colors to pick from, and they’re all excellent. Peridot Green Metallic, Techno Violet Metallic, Avus Blue Metallic, Barbera Red Metallic, and perhaps the most unorthodox, Speed Yellow, join the already vast collection of cool colors you can order. As a long time E36 apologist, I can certainly appreciate the inclusion of Avus Blue and Technoviolet, two very popular colors for the chassis. Speed Yellow and Peridot Green have both gained in popularity lately, and it’s not too surprising to see either of them included here.

2026 M850i xDrive Gran Coupe Individual Colors Added

The four-door version of the M850i xDrive gains some true sleeper hits from the BMW Individual catalog. Le Mans Blue, a famed E39 M5 color, is now available. Smyrna Green, Mora Metallic, Macadamia Metallic, and Violet Blue II round out the pallet. Notably, Macadamia and Smyrna are definitely more traditionally associated with Porsche models. But we think the classy M850i xDrive wears the shades equally as well, although it’s a much different vibe.

2026 M850i xDrive Convertible Individual Colors Added

Open-top versions of the M850i xDrive also see some unique color additions. Like the coupe, the convertible gains Techno Violet Metallic. Barcelona Blue Metallic also returns, which is kind of funny since the car was originally offered with the color before it was discontinued just a year or two after the car’s debut. An exceptionally unique color, Ruby Star Neo, is also available. Sepang Bronze Metallic and Malachite Green II Metallic round out the Individual color additions for the M850i xDrive. Notably, Sepang Bronze is a color we haven’t seen much of since its debut on the E60 M5 back in — brace yourself — 2004.

The 2026 BMW M850i xDrive is around for at least another year, and that’s good news. After all, V8-powered convertibles and GT cars are hardly the hottest segment these days. The additional accessibility of some of the coolest Individual colors around should help move a unit or two, too. As usual, Individual colors will take between 10 and 14 weeks longer than their more standard counterparts. Worth the wait, in our opinion. You can see all the new colors on the bmwusa.com website.