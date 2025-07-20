Over the last few years, there has been a substantial increase in SUV popularity across all major car markets, including the United States. Case in point: last year, SUVs represented approximately 58 percent of new car sales in America—despite their price premium (ownership and maintenance) and potentially worse environmental record. BMW has nonetheless capitalized on this trend, with roughly 65 percent of its U.S. sales last year coming from crossovers/SUVs. The X3, X5, and X7 were its best-sellers, while the X1 and X2 also performed strongly. Furthermore, the Munich-based automaker will launch the iX3 SUV soon, which will be its first vehicle on the Neue Klasse platform.

That said, how well do these popular SUVs retain their value over time? Do they prove to be sound investments for their owners? To answer this, we first compiled a list of BMW SUVs with the best resale value, which you can find here. Today, meanwhile, we’ve focused on those with the worst resale value (per iSeeCars.com).

BMW iX

MSRP: $75,150

$75,150 5-Year Resale Value: 29.5 percent

The iX is one of the best electric vehicles BMW has produced, with accolades such as Top Gear Electric Car of the Year and Auto Express Premium Electric Vehicle of the Year. However, given that EVs tend to depreciate faster than internal combustion engine vehicles, and combined with the iX’s high MSRP (going up to $111,500 for the iX M70), it’s clear that this bespoke EV isn’t for those seeking value for money.

BMW XM

MSRP: $160,500

$160,500 5-Year Resale Value: 38.9 percent

Despite being BMW M’s first standalone model since the M1 supercar, the XM has largely been a commercial flop, with only 1,974 deliveries last year. While it might offer supercar-comparable performance, its design is too polarizing, and better options are available in the same price range, including the Range Rover Sport, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, and Porsche Cayenne.

Of course, the XM-Kith is a collector’s car and will most likely appreciate in value, provided you can get your hands on one of the 47 units.

BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid

MSRP : $75,200

: $75,200 5-Year Resale Value: 41.6 percent

The X5 is BMW’s best SUV, essentially the ‘Swiss Army Knife’ of the range. It boasts sharp driving dynamics, impressive practicality, and ample luxury and comfort. To that end, we voted it as BMWBLOG’s 2024 SUV of the Year.

As yet, with the current oversupply of SUVs, the demand for the X5 PHEV is not very high in the used-car market.

BMW X7

MSRP : $86,700

: $86,700 5-Year Resale Value: 42 percent

The X7, BMW’s flagship SUV and comparable to the 7 Series and i7, may offer segment-defining luxury and comfort, but its high MSRP inherently leads to a considerable margin for depreciation, both relatively and absolutely. Additionally, the G07 (along with the X5 and X6 M) ranks among the most expensive vehicles to maintain (per CarEdge).

BMW X5 M/X6 M

MSRP : $129,700 (X5 M)/132,600 (X6 M)

: $129,700 (X5 M)/132,600 (X6 M) 5-Year Resale Value: 43.7 percent (X5 M)/43.5 percent (X6 M)

We end this list with the X6 M/X5 M. Even though they offer better value than the XM, their appeal is ultimately limited to a niche audience. Why? Because the lower-end variants of the X6/X5 have adequate performance for everyday driving. Therefore, those seeking a truly high-performance vehicle might be better served by a sports car or sedan.