According to new data from iSeeCars, here are the top five BMW SUVs that retain the most value over five years — and why.

Over the last few years, there has been a substantial increase in SUV popularity across all major car markets, including the United States. Case in point: last year, SUVs represented approximately 58 percent of new car sales in America—despite their price premium and potentially worse environmental record.

BMW has nonetheless capitalized on this trend, with roughly 65% of its U.S. sales last year coming from crossovers/SUVs. The X3, X5, and X7 were its best-sellers, while the X1 and X2 also performed strongly. Furthermore, the Munich-based automaker will launch the iX3 SUV soon, which will be its first vehicle on the Neue Klasse platform.

That said, how well do these popular SUVs retain their value over time? Do they prove to be sound investments for their owners? To answer this, we’ve compiled a list of the top 5 BMW SUVs with the best resale value in 2025 (with data from iSeeCars.com).

BMW X1 – Affordable, Family SUV



MSRP : $41,350 (X1 xDrive28i)/$50,800 (X1 M35i)

: $41,350 (X1 xDrive28i)/$50,800 (X1 M35i) 5-Year Resale Value : 49.6 percent

: 49.6 percent Why It Retains Value: The X1 is BMW’s most accessible SUV, hence its demand is naturally high in the used-car market, where buyers seek luxury at a more approachable cost. Besides, with the U11 generation, we also feel that the X1 offers the best proposition in the segment, thanks to its sharp driving dynamics, peppy powertrain options, standard all-wheel drive, iDrive 9 and plush, spacious cabin.

BMW X2 – Visual Appeal Stands Out

MSRP : $42,850 (X2 xDrive28i)/$52,350 (X2 M35i)

: $42,850 (X2 xDrive28i)/$52,350 (X2 M35i) 5-Year Resale Value : 48.8 percent

: 48.8 percent Why It Retains Value: Like the X1, the X2 offers a very attractive value proposition, further accentuated by its stylish coupe-like design. Remember, despite criticism from some BMW enthusiasts concerning the X1/X2’s front-wheel-drive platform, AutoTrader has voted these models the best subcompact luxury SUVs for both 2024 and 2025, ahead of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, and Volvo XC40.

BMW X4 M—Better than the X3 M?

MSRP : $79,100

: $79,100 5-Year Resale Value : 46.7 percent

: 46.7 percent Why It Retains Value: The X3 M was one of the most entertaining high-performance cars BMW has ever produced, but it was discontinued due to the Bavarian OEM’s pivot towards the iX3 M. Nonetheless, the X4 M fills that vacuum (for now). It is not only as capable as the X3 M—with its 503-horsepower powertrain enabling a 0-60 mph time of 3.7 seconds—but also boasts better visual appeal, albeit at the cost of some practicality.

BMW X4 – Niche Appeal

MSRP: $55,300 (X4 xDrive30i)/$66,700 (X4 M40i)

5-Year Resale Value: 46.7 percent

Why It Retains Value: Like the X2, the X4 appeals to a niche audience: those who desire the versatility of an SUV combined with a strong style quotient. Also, given their relatively low MSRP, the potential for depreciation for both the X4 and X2 is not high.

BMW X3 – BMW’s Best Model in America