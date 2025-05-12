We were genuinely surprised in mid-February when car paparazzi spotted a facelifted M5. After all, the camouflaged prototype appeared only a few months after deliveries of the super sedan began. But it starts to make sense when you consider that the 5 Series itself is due for a facelift. BMW seems eager to inject some Neue Klasse-inspired styling into the G90 range-topper.

It’ll be a relatively early update for the seventh-generation M5, with Life Cycle Impulse (LCI) production reportedly set to begin in March 2027. The lineup could also expand when the camouflage comes off or shortly after. According to a trusted BMW insider on the Bimmer Post forums, the LCI will bring a second variant of the sedan. The more practical G99 Touring is also expected to get the same treatment.

A Competition model is likely off the table, as BMW M CEO Frank van Meel has already clarified that “Competition” now represents the baseline offering. The current M5 is effectively a Competition model, even without the badge. A more plausible bet is a Competition Sport (CS) version. That would follow the established pattern, with the M3 and M4 already getting CS variants. A new M5 CS would be a logical continuation of the much-loved, limited-run CS from the F90 generation.

If an M5 CS is indeed on the way, it could address some of the criticism surrounding the G90’s curb weight. The previous CS shed about 70 kg (154 lbs), but maybe we shouldn’t expect such a drastic reduction this time. The more recent M3 CS only dropped around 20 kg (44 lbs) over the equivalent xDrive model. Still, melting some of the fat should positively impact performance. The plug-in hybrid added about 400 kg (882 lb-ft) and is staying, so don’t expect BMW to perform miracles.

BMW might also dial up the output. The standard M5 already delivers 717 horsepower, but the same electrified V8 makes 738 hp in the XM Label. Both produce 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque, which might be the ceiling. As per M’s modus operandi, expect chassis and suspension refinements aimed at sharper dynamics, likely at the expense of some comfort.

Of course, BMW could always surprise us with something other than a CS. The M division has hinted at more limited-run special editions, although few badges carry the weight of a CS. That said, we wouldn’t say no to an M5 CSL, especially considering one existed as a prototype during the E60 era.

Source: Bimmer Post