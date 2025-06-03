BMW won’t start production of the next-generation X5 for another year or so, but more and more prototypes are being spotted on the open road. A large fleet of “G65” test vehicles was seen in what appears to be sunny Spain. Of all the camouflaged cars, the one featuring a license plate ending in “4569” caught our attention the most. Despite having a quad exhaust, it’s not a full-blown M car but rather an M Performance model.

We believe it’s called the X5 M60e because, yes, it’s a plug-in hybrid. Notice how BMW failed to hide the charging port on the driver’s side front fender? We had expected the electrified luxury SUV to use an inline-six in this M Lite flavor. However, the noises it’s making seem to come from a larger V8. If our assumption is correct, it would be a pleasant surprise, considering the M760e makes do with a smaller six-cylinder mill.

The jury is still out on whether Europe will get any sort of V8-powered X5. Adding a plug-in hybrid setup increases the odds of seeing the “S68” engine on the Old Continent, but we can’t be entirely sure. If it doesn’t happen, BMW could sell the eight-cylinder X5 M60e only in markets with more relaxed emissions regulations, such as the United States. We’re still holding out hope for some M-ness in the EU, but don’t be too surprised if the formula includes only a six-cylinder engine.

Having two identically named models with different powertrains depending on the region doesn’t sound right. If this X5 M60e isn’t coming to Europe, then BMW is likely planning to sell something different. Adding to the confusion is the strong possibility of a mild-hybrid V8 version, though that has even fewer chances of making it to European countries. It’s also unlikely that an X5 M with eight cylinders will be sold in Europe after the current generation.

The fully electric X5 M (“G95”) we mentioned recently is definitely coming to Europe. Logic suggests BMW won’t force customers to go electric if they want a sportier version. A gasoline-powered option may still be in development. Whether it features six or eight cylinders, with or without M Performance branding, remains to be seen. Whatever the case, the next X5 will offer something for everyone, including diesel fans, thanks to a 40d xDrive variant.

Video: NCars / YouTube