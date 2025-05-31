We covered all the hard-hitting facts about the new M2 CS, so how about something a bit more superfluous? The second generation of BMW’s Competition Sport compact coupe includes a feature not found on recent CS-badged models. Well, “feature” might be a bit of a stretch. Lo and behold, there are illuminated door trim panels with “CS” lettering.

They’re connected to the standard ambient lighting, allowing owners to change the color to their liking. When switched off, that section of the door panel reveals a carbon structure. The M2 CS otherwise features a familiar cabin, with carbon bucket seats, but this time with illuminated CS logos. To drive the point home, BMW also installs new entry sill plates with a large M2 CS script in red. Other tweaks include a flat-bottomed Alcantara steering wheel and carbon fiber-reinforced plastic shift paddles. CFRP is also used for the center console.

We admit the light-up CS logos look neat in the dark and help distinguish the cabin from a standard M2’s interior. It won’t be long before the aftermarket replicates this factory bling with custom mods tailored to a regular G87. The age of fake interior badging is upon us. But let’s be real: enthusiasts would gladly trade this gimmick for something with more substance. We’re talking about a six-speed manual gearbox, which, sadly, isn’t coming to the M2 CS.

M boss Frank van Meel told us last weekend at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este that only the eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission can handle the engine’s full potential. Had they retained the three-pedal setup, the car would’ve made less than 500 horsepower. Another future derivative of the M2 will also eschew the clutch pedal, as it’s hard to imagine the long-rumored xDrive variant pairing with a stick shift.

That’s not to say the manual is dying. The all-wheel-drive M2, coming in 2026, won’t replace the regular model with its do-it-yourself gearbox. There’s a good chance BMW will keep the 6MT until the very end of the car’s life cycle, so you still have a few good years left to row your own gears.