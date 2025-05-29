Here’s your cleaned-up HTML version with all

The (open) secret is finally out. BMW debuted the M2 CS just yesterday, divulging full specifications and features a day after revealing the car to the world at Concorso d’Eleganza at Villa d’Este. While that car wore shocking Velvet Blue paint, there are plenty of other cool paints — and other options — available. Where else to explore them but BMW’s own online configurator? Today, we’re looking at the UK M2 CS Coupe configurator to get a glimpse at what’s possible.

Exterior Colors

Oddly, the G87 BMW M2 CS only gets three choices of exterior paint online. You can opt for Portimao Blue, Black Sapphire, or Brooklyn Grey. The US landing site displays Velvet Blue, but it’s also missing from the German configurator, so we’re not sure if that’s an oversight or just something that hasn’t been put on the configurators quite yet. In lieu of Velvet Blue, we opt for Brooklyn Gray. Only one wheel style is offered: bronze-painted Style 827 M wheels. However, there are three choices of tires, ranging from “ultra track tires” to more traditional sport tires for the street. Like elsewhere in the CS stable, they’re a staggered 19- and 20-inch front/rear setup.

Interior Upholstery and Trim

Limited options continue as we move inside with the M2 CS configurator. Black leather upholstery with carbon fiber bucket seats (that sport cool blue accents) is the only color and material offered. Similarly, carbon fiber trim is the only way to bedazzle the cabin. All M2 CS coupes will also tout cool “CS” accents on the door cards and an armrest-less center console.

Optional Features

As is typical with CS offerings, there aren’t many add-ons for the M2 CS. The main option under the “Options” tab is the M Driver’s Pack, which comes standard. It means the car can achieve speeds of up to 302 km/h (187 mph). M carbon ceramic brakes are available for a healthy £8,800, and replacing the standard Alcantara steering wheel with a leather one is a no-charge option. Active Cruise Control, which includes radar cruise control, is the final option, for just £550.

BMW M2 CS Ordering Stateside: Any Differences?

The configurator pages on the UK and German sites are likely very representative of exactly how the car will ship in the US. However, at least in the US, Active Cruise Control will be standard, and pricing for carbon ceramic brakes Stateside has already been confirmed at $8,500. Pricing in the UK starts from £92,475, and Germans will need to fork over a hearty 115.000€. In the US, BMW is staying just south of the six-figure border at $99,775 after destination fees. How will you configure yours?

