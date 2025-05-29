BMW is expanding customization and comfort options across key models for summer 2025, offering more comprehensive standard features and enhanced personalization choices for the 7 Series, X3, and iX.

BMW 7 Series Gains Standard Laminated Safety Glass and More Comfort Options

Starting mid-2025, all variants of the BMW 7 Series, including the fully electric BMW i7, will come equipped with laminated safety glass featuring contrast print as standard. This glass enhances cabin insulation, reduces noise intrusion, and adds a premium visual signature to the vehicle’s windows.

In addition to this upgrade, BMW is introducing greater flexibility in configuring comfort features, but of course, it might vary by market. For the first time, Comfort Glazing, Sun Protection Glazing, and the Heat Comfort Package—which typically includes heated armrests and surfaces—will be available as standalone options rather than being tied to bundled packages. This move allows customers to fine-tune their vehicle specifications more precisely, depending on climate needs or personal preferences.

M Door Sill Trim Added to BMW X3 as Optional Styling Enhancement

The new BMW X3, including the high-performance BMW X3 M50 xDrive, is receiving a subtle but sporty visual upgrade. A new M door sill trim will be available as an optional extra when specifying either the M Sport package, M Sport package Pro, or the top-tier X3 M50 xDrive.

BMW iX to Debut New BMW Individual Paint Option

The all-electric BMW iX will gain a new BMW Individual paint finish in Frozen Pure Grey metallic, available from summer 2025.

The BMW iX is available in a range of colors, including metallic options like Black Sapphire, Oxide Grey, Storm Bay, and Aventurine Red. Other color choices include Alpine White, Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Sophisto Grey, and Blue Ridge Mountain.